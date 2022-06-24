Three changes to Kerry team for Mayo quarter-final clash

David Clifford has been included in the Kerry team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, but absent from the matchday 26 is midfielder Jack Barry.
There had been speculation this week that Barry was struggling with a knock, his midfield spot going to David Moran who will make his first start for the county since last August’s extra-time All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.
The return of Clifford and Moran to the Kerry starting line-up are two of three changes manager Jack O’Connor has made from the side that walloped Limerick in the Munster final earlier this month.
Dara Moynihan, who has not been seen in green and gold since April's League final win because of a quad injury, is also returned to the first 15.
The two forwards making way for Clifford and Moynihan are Tony Brosnan and Killian Spillane, the latter unable to hold onto a starting berth despite top-scoring against Limerick with 1-3 from play.
Adrian Spillane, who was the first sub in on the afternoon of the Munster final, is not listed in the 26.
S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.
S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O'Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, D Roche, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.