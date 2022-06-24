Three changes to Kerry team for Mayo quarter-final clash

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has made three changes to his side for Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Mayo in Croke Park
Three changes to Kerry team for Mayo quarter-final clash

TRIO OF CHANGES: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 20:15
Eoghan Cormican

David Clifford has been included in the Kerry team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, but absent from the matchday 26 is midfielder Jack Barry.

There had been speculation this week that Barry was struggling with a knock, his midfield spot going to David Moran who will make his first start for the county since last August’s extra-time All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.

The return of Clifford and Moran to the Kerry starting line-up are two of three changes manager Jack O’Connor has made from the side that walloped Limerick in the Munster final earlier this month.

Dara Moynihan, who has not been seen in green and gold since April's League final win because of a quad injury, is also returned to the first 15.

The two forwards making way for Clifford and Moynihan are Tony Brosnan and Killian Spillane, the latter unable to hold onto a starting berth despite top-scoring against Limerick with 1-3 from play.

Adrian Spillane, who was the first sub in on the afternoon of the Munster final, is not listed in the 26.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O'Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, D Roche, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.

More in this section

Mayo v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Aidan O'Mahony: 'It's Kerry's to lose this year'
Offaly v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Tony Davis urges Mark Keane to return to Cork football fold
Niall Collins and Odhran Ferris celebrate 11/6/2022 Costello makes one change to Kerry minor team for Mayo clash 
<p>MAYO MISSION: Mayo manager James Horan. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile</p>

One change to the Mayo team for quarter-final clash with Kerry

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices