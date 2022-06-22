Kieran Kingston offered one-year extension to stay on as Cork manager

Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has been offered a one-year extension to his tenure, with the Cork player group in favour of him staying in charge.
Kingston was offered the extension by Cork County Board officials in Semple Stadium following the one-point defeat to Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final last Saturday. It’s also understood that officials within the county are resistant to the idea of an outside manager.
The Irish Examiner understands that the Cork senior hurling panel wants Kingston to stay in place as manager for the 2023 season, a factor which is likely to be taken into consideration by the county board before its next meeting in early July. When John Meyler stepped down as manager in 2019 the senior panel made their preference for Kingston known to officials and the Tracton man was duly reappointed.
Kingston’s term as Cork senior hurling manager officially came to an end with the defeat at the hands of Galway last weekend. He steered Cork to this year’s NHL final and last season’s All-Ireland final, though Cork were defeated in both games (by Waterford and Limerick respectively).
The 1986 All-Ireland medallist changed his backroom team significantly for the 2022 season, with coaches Ger Cunningham and Christy O’Connor departing.
Cork’s backroom was augmented by high-performance expert Gary Keegan and strength and conditioning coach Stephen Casey.
Cork qualified for this year’s All-Ireland series with wins over Waterford and Tipperary in the Munster SHC round-robin, having lost to Limerick and Clare in their first two games in the round-robin series. They beat Antrim to get to last Saturday’s quarter-final.