Is this why Cork wanted Dublin on Leeside?

Eleven years ago, Pat Gilroy tried to play down Dublin scoring three goals on their way to beating then All-Ireland champions Cork on a foggy February Saturday night in Croke Park.

“When you're playing in Croke Park and the fitness levels are not at championship levels it tends to be an open game because there's so much space,” he said.

But behind it all, Gilroy was elated and said as much to a couple of people privately afterwards. He had overseen victories over Kerry and Tyrone in his two previous seasons as manager. Up to that point, Cork were the nut Dublin couldn’t crack.

Cork won all but one of their four remaining round games to qualify for a second successive final where, like the All-Ireland semi-final the season previously, they ground down Dublin having been eight points behind early in the second half.

Cork were again victorious over a visiting Dublin in the final round of the 2012 league and over the next seven seasons of the golden Jim Gavin era, only Kerry troubled him more in the league.

The 2015 competition opener was Cork’s eighth consecutive home victory over Dublin. Not since November 1990, when Cork were without several of their All-Ireland winners from two months earlier, have The Blues beaten them on Leeside, in either of the Páircs.

Last week Cork proposed a home-away agreement that could have brought Dessie Farrell’s men to Leeside for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

But with Dublin insisting Parnell Park is their home ground, the relatively small size of the Donnycarney venue was always going to be an issue.

Now Dublin are 1/50 to win through at Croke Park to face Kerry or Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final — the record below suggests things might have been more interesting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh:

2015: Cork 1-15 Dublin 0-16, Páirc Uí Rinn

Cork scored five of the final six points to get the better of this league opener. Jamie O’Sullivan’s 11th-minute goal helped Brian Cuthbert’s side into a one-point half-time lead and late scores from the likes of Mark Collins and Eoin Cadogan close secured Cork the points.

2012: Cork 1-12 Dublin 0-12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Aidan Walsh managed to get a touch to a Graham Canty long ball to find the net in the first half. Cork were six up at the break but needed security scores from Pearse and Colm O’Neill in the closing stages as Dublin rued 14 wides.

2010: Cork 2-13 Dublin 2-6, Páirc Uí Rinn

Again Cork were comfortably ahead by six at the interval as they ended Dublin’s four-game unbeaten start to the campaign. Daniel Goulding and Paul Kerrigan were Cork’s goalscorers and Pat Gilroy’s side managed to score just 1-1 in the second half.

2006: Cork 1-11 Dublin 1-10, Páirc Uí Rinn

Billy Morgan’s men kept a resurgent Dublin at bay despite not scoring for the remaining 10 minutes or so. Cork had been depleted but debutant Donncha O’Connor palmed the ball to the net and Denis Bastick was dismissed for a second yellow near the death.

2005: Cork 0-18 Dublin 1-6, Páirc Uí Rinn

James Masters fired over eight points as Morgan’s side were far too good for a Dublin team whose only cheer came when Jason Sherlock raised the only green flag of the game. Cork were nine up at the turnaround.

2002: Cork 1-13 Dublin 0-10, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork were applauded off the field at half-time when they led by three points and hit the first four of the second half in a dominating display. Dublin eventually got their act together but Brendan Jer O’Sullivan found the net late on.

1999: Cork 0-12 Dublin 1-7, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

In claiming the county’s fifth Division 1 title, Cork were by far the better team and Darren Homan’s late goal only put a better complexion on the scoreline for the visitors. Sherlock was shown a straight red card just five minutes after coming on.

1999: Cork 0-10 Dublin 0-7, Páirc Uí Rinn

Ciarán Whelan and Paul Croft were sent off for Dublin while Michael O’Donovan was dismissed for Cork in brutal weather. Joe Kavanagh scored three points without reply in the final 10 minutes to put the Rebels into the knock-out stages.