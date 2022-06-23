McKaigue: 'I don't think Rory realised how bad a place Derry were in'

A few months before Rory Gallagher took over as Derry manager in September of 2019, they were operating out of Division 4. Laois travelled up to Owenbeg that summer and beat them in a Round 2 qualifier. The perception of a group of players with their boots stuck in quicksand was strong.

"When Rory came in, and I think he'd laugh about it now, but I don't think he realised just how bad a place Derry were in," says captain Chrissy McKaigue, looking back now from the summit of Ulster.

"He was probably caught unawares in the first year. We were in a really bad place. Tactically we had no idea, culturally we were in a bad place in terms of the environment needed to compete with the top teams.

"Covid came at a good time for us because we were in disarray to a fair extent. It gave us a bit of time to fix where we were at, what we needed to change.

"Last year was when we started to see performances, albeit in Division 3. You could see that there was something to work with. It's a great pity there were no qualifiers last year because even though Donegal beat us, we felt we were in a really great place.

"So we were desperate to get back this year again."

That desperation for success has already paid off handsomely. As veteran defender McKaigue says, even if they were to lose to Clare in Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final, then the season would still go down as a historic one with the Anglo Celt Cup back on Derry soil for the first time since 1998.

"Not only did we beat Donegal, we beat Monaghan, we beat Tyrone," smiles McKaigue. "Three teams that have been dominant in Ulster for the last decade, especially Tyrone and Donegal, so for that younger group to have announced themselves like that, I mean, you can't replicate those sorts of pressure environments, you can't replicate those sorts of occasions. You either can play in them or you can't.

"Whatever happens this year, we can now say that we can compete with the better teams. That's some place to be in compared to where we were three or four years ago."

McKaigue first joined the Derry setup in 2008, after their league title win that season. He played in the 2009 league final too before taking up an AFL contract with the Sydney Swans and returning two years later. There was another Division 1 final in 2014 before things went south for Derry, and quickly.

One of the explanations tossed around was that the players were more interested in emptying themselves for their clubs than their county.

McKaigue admits there's some truth to it but says there were other issues too.

"I don't think it was because anyone was trying to do wrong or whatever, you just need that expertise. Like, Stephen Barker has come in now as the head of operations in the county, he's been an unbelievable man and Rory too. Timing in life is a big thing and the curves have all met. Underage and grassroots, it's all come together but there's not one reason. You need all of that and more. You still need a signature win, like the Ulster final, to announce yourself and that's the reality of it. You still need that one big day to hang everything on, to say, 'This is possible at senior level'. That value of that is huge."

McKaigue has a special relationship with Gallagher and admits that only his manager and his mother call him Christopher. To everyone else he's Chrissy.

"The boys laugh that our relationship is more open and honest than most of the players. We'd have a go at each other at times but we're very, very close and probably in many ways we share similar personality traits."

At 32, the energy that Slaughtneil man McKaigue is getting from the journey under Gallagher is what's keeping him going.

"It's come to the stage now where I need to train smarter and if I can do that, maybe I can hang around for a wee bit longer."