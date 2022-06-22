Niall Morgan says a lack of fitness cost Tyrone this year

Niall Morgan admits it hurts that Tyrone have given their critics apparent proof this season that the county's All-Ireland success was a 'fluke'.

The reigning All-Star goalkeeper believes a lack of fitness was one of Tyrone's big problems this year, admitting they got 'run off the pitch' against Derry and Armagh in the Championship.

He also admits that the application from some players, including himself, wasn't as good as it was last year while he acknowledged the spate of retirements and withdrawals last winter inevitably played a role too.

But he maintained that there was nothing lucky about last year's All-Ireland win and is frustrated that they've handed their critics the opportunity to downplay the Sam Maguire triumph.

"Yeah, it definitely hurts," said Morgan. "Because at the end of the day, we still had the same starting point as every other team last year. We all had the restrictions at the start, we all got back to training at the same time, even though there were some teams training through the restrictions.

"For us, we genuinely obeyed the restrictions so tightly. Then we obviously had the Covid issue and there were detractors saying that was a stance we took that we shouldn't have took. But it just doesn't sit right that people think you won an All-Ireland by fluke, considering that if it was Kerry or Mayo or Dublin that had won the All-Ireland it wouldn't even have been mentioned.

"So for it to be said about us, just because we caught Kerry cold and we outplayed Mayo in a final, it's more disappointing than hurtful."

Morgan said he was involved in club games up until mid-December last, then enjoyed the team holiday, and reckons now that the players never properly reached peak fitness this year as a result.

"We just didn't have the work done and it showed come the end of the season," he said. "We just weren't fit enough. We were run off the pitch by Derry, we were run off the pitch by Armagh and even to an extent Fermanagh outran us for large periods of that game too. I think just the footballing ability shone through on that day but it caught up with us and we paid the price."

Morgan held his hands up and admitted he could have prepared more diligently himself.

"Last year, for example, you wouldn't have left the training pitch until you scored maybe 10 '45s in a row whereas this year you were maybe kicking 10 and being happy with seven or eight going over," said the Edendork man.

"You felt like you were putting in the same level of work but it just wasn't there. Hindsight is the wonderful thing it is but you just probably regret not putting in more than what you had done to retain it, or at least give the All-Ireland a better shot this year."

Tyrone's season ended with defeat to Armagh and Morgan reckons the Orchard are genuine All-Ireland candidates.

"I think Armagh are going to get to the final and I wouldn't be surprised in any way, shape or form if they win it as well."

