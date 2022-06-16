Cork should be wary of Galway kick in Thurles

As the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals kick off this weekend in Thurles, Galway and Cork face off in the first of what promises to be a very competitive double-header.

Cork come into the game in relatively good fettle, having finished strongly in the Munster Championship, beating Tipperary and Waterford after opening losses to Limerick and Clare.

Kieran Kingston's men followed that up with an 11-point victory over Antrim, where they were sternly challenged for three-quarters of the contest in Corrigan Park.

On the other hand, Henry Shefflin's Galway will be hurting from their Leinster final loss to Brian Cody's Kilkenny, but had been in fine form leading up to that loss.

Speaking on Dalo's Hurling show, both Mark Landers and TJ Ryan shared their thoughts on the Galway mindset heading into the game.

"I have a small feeling that Galway are going to (benefit) from a bounce factor after the Leinster final, and I'd be really, really concerned from a Cork point of view," said Landers. "For me, the form team would be Galway. I'd be a little bit concerned for Cork this weekend."

Ryan agreed that the Leinster final non-performance is likely to trigger a reaction from the Tribesmen.

"Heading into the game at the weekend, I have no doubt that Galway will be reeling from the (Kilkenny) performance, and obviously the result.

"For me, we're going to see a response from Galway. I think they'll be very disappointed personally, you probably saw Henry in the second half trying to get them going.

"They just didn't perform, they didn't do themselves justice. I'd say they were back on the horse straight away.

"I do believe the defeat the last day will see a kick in them and we're going to see a different Galway team in the quarter-final on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Wexford legend Tom Dempsey believes Galway would be a better match for Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final, but he reckons Cork may edge their opponents in FBD Semple Stadium.

"To be honest with you, I do think Cork will win this game. The guy I really like is Ciarán Joyce, I know he's only a young fella, but he's playing super stuff.

"I just think that if Galway don't get out of this sleepwalking that they're in... they have a great manager, just go out there and do it for him.

"Just at the moment, given their Leinster final performance, I think that Cork are in a better place at the moment."