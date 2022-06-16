Cork should be wary of Galway kick in Thurles

Henry Shefflin's Galway will be hurting from their Leinster final loss to Brian Cody's Kilkenny, but had been in fine form leading up to that loss.
Cork should be wary of Galway kick in Thurles

Galway's Conor Whelan. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:35
Shane Donovan

As the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals kick off this weekend in Thurles, Galway and Cork face off in the first of what promises to be a very competitive double-header.

Cork come into the game in relatively good fettle, having finished strongly in the Munster Championship, beating Tipperary and Waterford after opening losses to Limerick and Clare. 

Kieran Kingston's men followed that up with an 11-point victory over Antrim, where they were sternly challenged for three-quarters of the contest in Corrigan Park. 

On the other hand, Henry Shefflin's Galway will be hurting from their Leinster final loss to Brian Cody's Kilkenny, but had been in fine form leading up to that loss.

Speaking on Dalo's Hurling show, both Mark Landers and TJ Ryan shared their thoughts on the Galway mindset heading into the game. 

"I have a small feeling that Galway are going to (benefit) from a bounce factor after the Leinster final, and I'd be really, really concerned from a Cork point of view," said Landers. "For me, the form team would be Galway. I'd be a little bit concerned for Cork this weekend."

Ryan agreed that the Leinster final non-performance is likely to trigger a reaction from the Tribesmen.

"Heading into the game at the weekend, I have no doubt that Galway will be reeling from the (Kilkenny) performance, and obviously the result.

"For me, we're going to see a response from Galway. I think they'll be very disappointed personally, you probably saw Henry in the second half trying to get them going.

"They just didn't perform, they didn't do themselves justice. I'd say they were back on the horse straight away.

"I do believe the defeat the last day will see a kick in them and we're going to see a different Galway team in the quarter-final on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Wexford legend Tom Dempsey believes Galway would be a better match for Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final, but he reckons Cork may edge their opponents in FBD Semple Stadium. 

"To be honest with you, I do think Cork will win this game. The guy I really like is Ciarán Joyce,  I know he's only a young fella, but he's playing super stuff. 

"I just think that if Galway don't get out of this sleepwalking that they're in... they have a great manager, just go out there and do it for him.

"Just at the moment, given their Leinster final performance, I think that Cork are in a better place at the moment."

More in this section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Technicalities, confusion, disarray but still two cracking quarters in store Dalo's Hurling Show: Technicalities, confusion, disarray but still two cracking quarters in store
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Clare GAA chiefs highlighted flaws in Croke Park's disciplinary case
A general view of a football 21/7/2019 Kerry GAA delegate slams Croke Park fixture planners
<p> 13th June 2022. Glanmire's Adam Naughton is tackled by Douglas' Ian Butler during the Rebel Og under 14 Premier 1A FC final at St Michaels GAA. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Closing stages of U14 final to be looked into after Glanmire selectors take players off pitch

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices