Clare GAA chiefs highlighted flaws in Croke Park's disciplinary case

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating has revealed how disciplinary chiefs failed to get their 'ducks lined up in a row' when it came to making the proposed suspensions for two Clare players stick.

Defender Rory Hayes and former All-Star attacker Peter Duggan were both cleared to play in Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork following a Central Hearings Committee meeting on Wednesday night.

The duo were hit with retrospective match bans following incidents in the Munster final though, along with Galway's Cianan Fahy, were cleared by the CHC due to technical flaws in the disciplinary process.

Keating said he 'liaised' with Galway beforehand and was confident that all players would be cleared because 'both of us knew the flaws in the CCCC's processes and procedures in this case'.

Speaking on Clare FM, Keating said: "We were quite confident. On the merits of the case, in terms of the infractions that they were cited for, they were basically category 3 infractions which, without boring you with the details, are at the lower end of the scale. They’re offences which normally would get you a one-match ban if the referee gives you a red card for them, and if you’re guilty of them. They wouldn’t normally be cited, they wouldn’t normally be part of a CCCC prosecution and it’s very strange that they were in this case. It’s disappointing that they did become so because it makes them feel like what the lads did were heinous crimes, they weren’t.

"Peter Duggan’s was just a challenge. He was trying to get around a defender who was trying to stop him from getting in to challenge the goalkeeper and they collided and he pushed him away with his hurley and Sean Finn went down. That was all that it was. If the referee had (his time again), he probably wouldn’t have given Peter a yellow, he probably would have just spoken to him and said ‘be careful there’.

"This is after turning into a potential red card offence when the CCCC looked at it which was bizarre. It wasn’t like a red card offence on the day. It would have been overturned if he got a red card for it probably because it shouldn’t have been a red card. So when it was presented as a category three infraction, and the CCCC decided to go after it, they made it…they certainly needed to have their ducks lined up in a row and have their facts right and they made a few mistakes in the process. We knew that going up so we were quite confident that the lads were going to be exonerated last night."

Keating claimed that more serious incidents in the provincial decider weren't pursued.

Both the Duggan and Hayes incidents were highlighted on the evening of the game during The Sunday Game's analysis.

"They weren’t the more serious incidents from the game really, there were a couple…both coincidentally involved Seamus Flanagan who was the player involved in Rory’s incident, a couple of tackles that were probably closer to the dangerous category than any of our two," said Keating. "It’s not our place to say, ‘Oh, this is how the game should have been refereed’. We didn’t appoint the referee, the CCCC did.

"The referee let the game go, let the game flow as he saw fit and the infractions that the lads got called up on wouldn’t have probably got anything more than a yellow card with the way the game was refereed so why someone should come along afterwards and decide that these offences merited further attention, and others didn’t, was certainly unfair and is really something that we would have queried if we got to that stage. We didn’t need to in terms of the case last night because the technicality meant we didn’t have to actually argue the merits of the incidents themselves."