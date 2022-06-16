Kerry GAA delegate slams Croke Park fixture planners

Fergus Moroney (Dr Crokes) asked the board's executive if they had objected to staging the game at GAA Headquarters and wondered if "the powers that be in Croke Park ever travel beyond the Red Cow?“
A Kerry GAA delegate has slammed the decision to play the county's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo in Croke Park.

Fergus Moroney (Dr Crokes) asked the board's executive if they had objected to staging the game at GAA Headquarters and wondered if "the powers that be in Croke Park ever travel beyond the Red Cow?“

Mr Moroney was also angered by the 4pm throw-in for the game on Sunday week given the last train for Kerry departs the capital just three hours later.

“Do they realise the cost of diesel and petrol and the lack of available accommodation in Dublin will result in many Kerry supporters not being able to travel simply because they cannot afford it," said Mr Moroney. 

"Then to add insult to injury, why is at 4pm considering the last train to Kerry is 7pm and if the game was to go to extra time and even penalties, how would an OAP get across the city in time to make the train.” 

The Crokes delegate felt that a double header in Limerick - as the counties also contest the All-Ireland MFC semi-final - would have been far more appropriate. 

County Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan, in responding to Mr. Moroney’s objections to Croke Park as a venue stated that the dates and times had been set by Croke Park well in advance of knowing what counties would be involved. 

He did suggest that the issues raised by Mr. Moroney could be given a greater input from Kerry for next year’s calendar when it is being finalised. 

