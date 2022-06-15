Clare pair Duggan and Hayes cleared for Wexford, Galway's Fahy cleared for Cork

Clare pair Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes along with Galway’s Cianan Fahy have all had their proposed suspensions overruled on a technicality.
The three hurlers will be available for their respective All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals this Saturday after the Central Hearing Committee this evening ruled there was a procedural issue with the suspensions proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee.
Duggan and Hayes had been handed down one-match bans arising from the Munster SHC final against Limerick, while Fahy was recommended a two-game suspension for a first-half incident in the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny.
Galway had made an administrative query, which was supported by the CHC, and on the same basis Clare’s penalties were dismissed.
The Galway camp questioned the legitimacy of meetings being held online.
Duggan and Hayes can now face Wexford as Fahy can line out against Galway in Thurles on Saturday.