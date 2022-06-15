Healy: 'Bonkers' to send Galway and Clare on two trips this weekend

Former Galway hurler Niall Healy has described as “bonkers” the GAA decision to schedule the All-Ireland minor semi-finals involving Clare and Galway on separate days to the counties’ senior quarter-finals.

The Clare minor hurlers face Offaly at Semple Stadium on Friday evening (7.30pm), less than 24 hours before the Banner seniors play Wexford at the same venue.

Henry Shefflin’s Galway line out in the opening game of Saturday’s Thurles double-header, with the county’s minors on the road to TUS Gaelic Grounds the following day for an All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Common sense, said Healy, should have dictated that instead of a senior double-header, the Galway minors and seniors would be scheduled to play at the same venue on the same day, ditto that for Clare.

Coming after the Croke Park call to stage the Galway-Kilkenny Leinster final at 7pm of a Saturday evening in the capital, Healy said the GAA “have a lot to answer for” regarding their scheduling of games this summer.

The same as Clare and Galway supporters hoping to attend both the minor and senior games this weekend, followers of Kerry and Mayo will be on the road twice next weekend as the All-Ireland minor football semi-final and senior quarter-final games between the counties have been fixed for separate days.

The GAA confirmed yesterday that the Kerry-Mayo minor semi will take place at O’Connor Park Tullamore on Saturday week (2.45pm), with the last-eight senior contest already pencilled in for Croker the following day.

“I don't know what the story is with not playing the minor before senior. Could they not have played Cork-Galway in Limerick on Sunday, with the Galway-Tipperary minor game before it. Would that not be the normal thing to do,” argued Healy, whose older brother Fergal is the Galway minor manager.

“You could have then played Clare and Wexford early on Saturday evening and have the Clare-Offaly minor game before it.

“Have they no consideration for supporters at all? Are they expecting Galway people to go to Thurles on Saturday and then Limerick on Sunday, the same as Clare supporters having to make two trips to Thurles in less than 24 hours. I cannot understand what is going on in the GAA at the minute.”

The GAA’s determination to have neither of the senior hurling quarter-finals clash with Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final double-header is a significant part of the reason why the hurling quarter-finals were not spread across two days as was the case in 2017 and 2018.

“And I know the U20 rule has been well documented, as well, preventing lads lining out at their own age grade if they play senior. It is just crazy stuff. I'd love to be a fly on the wall at these meetings when they are making fixtures, just to see what actually goes on,” Healy continued.

Turning his gaze away from the head-scratching scheduling and onto the action, the 2005 All-Ireland semi-final hattrick hero believes Shefflin should bring Conor Whelan out to the half-forward line in order to unsettle Cork and “get more out of” inside forward Brian Concannon.

Whelan was the sole Galway forward able to walk out of Croke Park with his head held high after the county’s desperately below-par Leinster final showing, the full-forward’s 0-4 tally a point greater than the three white flags the rest of the five forwards combined managed from play.

“Cork are obviously going to be planning for stopping Whelan and irrespective of who they put on him, probably Robert Downey, they will also have Ciarán Joyce sitting in front of him. I'd bring Whelan out to half-forward and leave Brian Concannon and Cathal Mannion inside.

“When Whelan wasn't there against Kilkenny in the round-robin game (he came on in the second-half), Brian was very good, got four points, and I just think something like that might work, you might get more out of him. And in fairness to Whelan, wherever you put him, he is going to perform.”

With half-forward Cianan Fahy suspended, management will be forced into making at least one change in personnel. Healy is in no doubt that his brother-in-law, David Burke, who did not start the Leinster final because of injury, must be returned to the first 15.

“They are lacking a small bit of leadership in spots, and Davy will definitely give you everything. Even last year, my own brother was involved with the management and we never really spoke about it, but I couldn't understand how he wasn't getting a look in last year, just for his leadership.

“If they can get a performance, get the work-rate up, be more aggressive, and be more composed on the ball, I think Galway will come through.”