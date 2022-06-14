Eight expectations: Profiling football's last men standing

ARMAGH.

Expected?: As a county who retained their Division 1 status, it would have been an objective as awful as their Ulster SFC record has been. But on the back of beating Tyrone and Donegal to get here, they have won a mini knockout version of the provincial competition.

Who’s got them here?: Stefan Campbell is playing with a strut in his step. Jarlath Óg Burns looks confident and Rian O’Neill is excelling once again.

Can they win the thing? Any team who knocks out the reigning champions has to be respected and Armagh will enjoy Croke Park but better teams will crucify their kick-outs.

Song for Kieran McGeeney? “Eezer is the geezer who loves to muscle in” - The Shamen, “Ebeneezer Goode”.

CLARE.

Expected? Not the route they would have imagined to their first All-Ireland quarter-final in six years but breaking a century-long duck in Croke Park was a sensational way to do it.

Who’s got them here?: Jamie Malone’s winning point and Keelan Sexton’s penalty goal on Saturday were vital scores but Eoin Cleary’s composure has been a necessary constant.

Can they win the thing? By no means is this bonus territory for Clare when they have more than held their own in Division 2 for several years. Will be treating the next game as a free shot.

Song for Colm Collins?: “Don’t you know I’m still standing better than I ever did/Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid” - Elton John, “I’m Still Standing”.

CORK

Expected? Hardly when initially they teetered on the brink of the Tailteann Cup, lost their manager through illness and then they threatened not to play their Munster semi-final against Kerry. This is a season that has gone so much better than anticipated.

Who’s got them here? Steven Sherlock’s marksmanship has been influential as has a fully-fit Seán Powter. He has mastered the sweeper role. Watch him glide in Croke Park.

Can they win the thing? No. That’s not being disrespectful but reflective of the work in progress Cork truly are. They still look raw especially when the bench is called upon and there are too many players still developing their conditioning for them to be considered.

Song for John Cleary?: “I’m a substitute for another guy” – The Who, “Substitute”.

DERRY

Expected? Not when their hopes of promotion were obliterated by Galway in Dungiven but with each win in Ulster they have looked more formidable.

Who’s got them here? Shane McGuigan would feature in any of the seven other counties’ starting attacks. Brendan Rogers is possibly the best dual player in the country right now and Ethan Doherty already looks a Derry mainstay.

Can they win the thing? Donegal, when they were prepared by Rory Gallagher, were able to translate their ultra-defensive game to Croke Park but teams are wiser now and Derry don’t seem to be adaptable enough for the big hitters.

Song for Rory Gallagher?: “I'm a ramblin' man/Cannot stop a travellin' man..” - Rory Gallagher, “Livin’ Like A Trucker”.

DUBLIN.

Expected?: Of course but not as easily as they had it in Leinster. Clearly stung by their relegation to Division 2, Dublin ran riot in the province.

Who’s got them here?: Con O’Callaghan has been the literal difference between them and the league. Ciarán Kilkenny was their best performer when the going was tough but has stepped up yet again.

Can they win the thing? By God, they can. Again. A lot of the early season doomsayers were more wishing than believing Dublin were done. They do have depth concerns but they are shaping up nicely.

Song for Dessie Farrell?: “People say I'm a one-hit wonder/But what happens when I have two?” - Sharon van Etten, “Every Time The Sun Comes Up”.

GALWAY

Expected?: Notwithstanding the Division 2 final, they have looked extremely sharp this season. Pádraic Joyce hadn’t been helped by his first two seasons being pandemic-affected.

Who’s got them here? Shane Walsh’s class has never been in doubt, but he is clearly reaching the peak of his powers. Cillian McDaid looks comfortable in midfield.

Can they win the thing? The dark horses, from the half-back line up they have enough players either in form or boasting the x factor to surprise any of the other teams. But too often they commit players back with little purpose.

Song for Pádraic Joyce?: “For the day is coming soon, you don't have to worry/Your light will return in its former glory” - Ron Sexsmith, “Former Glory”.

KERRY.

Expected? So long as there have been quarter-finals, Kerry have been in them. Not to come through Munster as champions this year would have been outrageous.

Who’s got them here? Across the Cork and Limerick games, their midfield has sparkled. Jack Barry has been marginally better than Diarmuid O’Connor. Paudie Clifford is as prominent as he was last season. Stephen O’Brien is bang in form.

Can they win the thing? If Jack O’Connor felt in 2006 that two years without the Sam Maguire Cup was a lifetime, what must he consider the eight-year gap now? Given their resources, they should claim it but there’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip.

Song for Jack O’Connor?: “Your black cards can make you money so you hide them when you're able/In the land of milk and honey, you must put them on the table/ You go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turnin' 'round and 'round” - Steely Dan, “Do It Again”.

MAYO

Expected? James Horan has never not brought them to this point when there has been a last-eight. Even when they looked so jaded against Galway, the six-week break came at a good time and winning two games was very doable for this group.

Who’s got them here? 32-year-old Lee Keegan has been an inspirational figure for the umpteenth season. What will Mayo do when their greatest ever player retires?

Can they win the thing? They won’t stop believing that they can and grow as the championship develops but there is just so many question marks hanging over them.

Song for James Horan?: “There is freedom within, there is freedom without/Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup” - Crowded House, “Don’t Dream It’s Over”.