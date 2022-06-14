Brendan Rogers warns Clare won't be soft touch for Derry

Brendan Rogers insists Ulster champions Derry don't view Clare as the soft draw of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Derry and Clare will meet at Croke Park in the Championship's last eight on Saturday week, before the clash of Dublin and Cork.

It's a relatively kind draw for Derry who beat Clare by nine points in the league and who must feel now that a pathway to the All-Ireland final has opened up with Clare and then Galway or Armagh standing in their way.

"I know some people would have their opinions that some teams are lesser than others, that there's more in-form teams, but we're aware of the challenge of Clare," said Derry defender Rogers, the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for May.

"We played them in the National League this year and it wasn't a handy game, it was very tight, even though the scoreline maybe didn't reflect that in the end. I guess we got a couple of scores to kind of add on to it, which obviously changes the look of it.

"Clare are obviously a very well coached team given how Roscommon had a purple patch, had a foot in the game, and given how Clare are coached they managed to claw their way back into the game and win it.

"To say they're not a good team would be inaccurate. We're not going to take them lightly because they have the qualities to be here, they've earned the right to be here."

Meanwhile, Sinead Goldrick has confirmed she'll return to AFLW side Melbourne for the new season which begins in August but will be available to Dublin for the duration of the Championship.

The Leinster final star and PwC GPA Ladies Footballer of the Month for May said she cut a take-it-or-leave-it deal with Melbourne to skip pre-season training which began yesterday.

"I just said I'll be playing with Dublin and that's it," said the five-time All-Ireland winner.