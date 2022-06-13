Kerry v Mayo and Cork v Dublin kept apart on Croke Park quarter-final bill

Football semi-final dates have also been announced
A view of Croke Park during the Clare vs Roscommon game on Saturday last. Pic.INPHO/Evan Treacy

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 16:22
John Fogarty

Cork and Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will headline Saturday and Sunday week’s double-headers in Croke Park respectively.

Cork’s clash with Dublin is fixed for Saturday, June 25, with a 6pm throw-in. It will be preceded by Clare’s last-eight game against Derry at 3.45pm. Both games will be shown by Sky Sports.

The Kerry-Mayo match throws in on Sunday afternoon at 4pm, the Galway-Armagh quarter-final taking place before it at 1.45pm. Those fixtures will be televised by RTÉ.

It has also been confirmed that the winners of the Kerry-Mayo and Cork-Dublin quarter-finals will face off in an All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park at 3.30pm on Sunday July 10.

The victors of the Clare-Derry and Armagh-Galway matches will face each other the previous Saturday evening (5.30pm) and that game will be preceded by the Tailteann Cup final (3pm).

