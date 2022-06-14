Shane O'Donnell: Munster final loss 'not a drop in the ocean' compared to concussion nightmare 

Shane O'Donnell admits he'd rather lose 10 Munster finals in a row than go through another concussion nightmare like he experienced last year.

The effects of a concussion injury suffered while training with Clare ruled the All-Ireland winner out of the entire 2021 Championship and hospitalised him for a period.

Such were O'Donnell's difficulties with simply 'being able to function correctly' and 'to process normal thoughts', the PhD graduate and former All-Ireland winner 'fully accepted' that he wasn't going to hurl again for club or county.

Exactly a year later, he is the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for May after finally returning to match action in April and excelling, and while Clare's recent Munster final loss to Limerick was a setback, he knows now that disappointment and frustration are all relative.

"It is a cliche but it does put things into perspective," said O'Donnell. "I think I made a remark to someone that the last week has been difficult since the Munster final, we were bitterly disappointed with the result but in the context of where I was 12 months ago, it's not a drop in the ocean compared to that.

"I don't know if the lads would appreciate me saying it but I'd lose 10 Munster finals in a row rather than be where I was 12 months ago. That's the best perspective, or context, of the last week that I can put it in after what I had."

O'Donnell said that at one point, he was resigned to packing in hurling at just 27.

"There was a point that I had fully accepted that I wasn't going to play again, I had fully accepted that," said O'Donnell who, even after being coaxed back to competitive activity by a specialist, had concerns as recently as March about his Clare comeback.

"I had a similar experience then in March, not 100% sure whether I wanted to commit to the year with Clare but I went back to the specialist and he gave me the all-clear and I kind of talked to Brian Lohan and they brought me in and I've been able to get back involved."

O'Donnell started all five Munster SHC games, contributing 0-9, and admits he's playing with more 'abandon' and a carefree attitude now.

"Just being less concerned about poor performances and shooting wides I would say, definitely less concerned about that," said Clare's hat-trick hero from 2013.

Before the injury, O'Donnell was offered the opportunity in late 2020 to return to Boston, where he'd previously studied for a spell, to complete his PhD. He opted not to go and admits now that if he had left, his Clare career probably would have ended for good.

"It likely would have been the end of my hurling career if I'd made that decision, which I was aware of at the time," he said, admitting he initially regretted not going after suffering the brain injury months later.

"If you asked me this 12 months ago, definitely, I would have majorly regretted not taking it but, no, I think I made the right decision now."