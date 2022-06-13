Kerry to face Mayo in All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, Dublin to face Cork

Kerry will face Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals on June 25/26 after the counties were paired together in Monday morning's draw.

Kerry had initially been picked to play Cork but as repeat provincial pairings could not happen the next team drawn from the Round 2 winners, Mayo, were pitted against the Kingdom.

John Cleary's Cork, meanwhile, were held to face the next provincial champions, which were Dublin.

It’s an all Division 2 quarter-final between Ulster champions Derry and Clare, while Connacht victors Galway face Armagh in their last-eight game.

It’s the first All-Ireland quarter-final between Kerry and Mayo since 2005 when Jack O’Connor was also in charge of the former as they won on a 2-15 to 0-18 scoreline. The counties also faced off in a Super 8 game three years ago when Kerry ran out comfortable winners in Killarney.

Cork and Dublin last clashed at this stage in 2013 as Dublin triumphed, 1-16 to 0-14. They too met in the 2019 quarter-final round-robin phase as would-be All-Ireland Dublin champions Dublin won 5-18 to 1-17.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will meet later today to confirm the dates and throw-in times for the matches the weekend after next, which are expected to be form double-headers in Croke Park.

Early indication suggest the Dublin-Cork game will be arranged as the main event for Saturday and the Kerry-Mayo match will be organised for as the major fixture the following afternoon.

The winners of the Kerry-Mayo will face Dublin or Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final on July 9 or 10. Whoever wins through from Derry and Clare takes on Galway or Armagh in the last four.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals to be played on June 25/26: Galway v Armagh, Kerry v Mayo, Dublin v Cork, Derry v Clare.