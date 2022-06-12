Oisín McConville: Armagh will have no fear of anyone now in this morning’s draw

In the RTÉ studios in Donnybrook yesterday evening after the game, I put a piece together for last night’s ‘Sunday Game’ show entitled, ‘Donegal head for the Hills’. The real meaning of the segment though, was far more nuanced than the title might have suggested; Donegal retreated back over the hill in Clones because they were ran out of the border town by an Armagh army fully intent on retribution.

This is a serious Armagh machine now, with everybody in synch, from the management right through to every lieutenant and foot-soldier on the field, extending all the way into the stand and terraces.

Armagh have absolutely tapped into that energy generated by their supporters but that will only ever get you so far. Any team has to have something behind the noise and the reason Armagh have so much substance to this cause is because they have such an unbelievable body of work behind them.

Every player on this squad has bought into what Kieran McGeeney and his management have instilled, not just over the last 12 months or two years but probably five or six years. The age profile of the group could be better but there is still a nice mix there which Armagh have blended into a tasty concoction.

The performance against Donegal in Ballybofey a few weeks back was sour but Armagh realised their mistake afterwards in how they tried to overthink everything that afternoon. There has been a definite sea-change ever since in what Armagh have sought to bring to the table now in every game they play; intent, intensity and energy.

Those three qualities have got Armagh to where they now are but there have also been serious spin-offs from that realisation. There is a real confidence in this group now, not just in the belief amongst the players, but in the potential of what is now possible if they marry their workrate with expression.

You can see that in their willingness to try things, stuff that they seemed terrified of even contemplating in Ballybofey in May. That was obvious in the first ball into the square and Armagh’s desire to go for Donegal’s jugular from the first moment.

Donegal’s response was impeccable in how they kicked six scores without reply, but there was still a sense that Armagh would work themselves back into the game, which is exactly what happened.

It was all the more satisfying again that Armagh did so with decisive attacking play. They never looked passive in the sense of feeling there was a need to take the sting out of Donegal’s resurgence by going lateral in possession, or recycling it too heavily. Armagh were always on the front foot. They had no interest in knocking on the door – they wanted to break it down.

Armagh had 39 attacks. They kicked 3-17. Their conversion rate was 67%, which is incredibly high in such a big game in Clones against Ulster opposition. Defensively, individually and collectively, Armagh can do better. But if their structure is half-right, they have the players to do serious damage at the other end of the field. Regardless of who Armagh play in the quarter-final, if they arrive in Croke Park with their shooting boots on, it’s going to take a mammoth effort to match Armagh’s scoring rate.

For Donegal, it’s going to take them a long time to recover from this mauling. When they were being beaten back over the hills, there was almost a sense of Donegal desperation to get home and be put out of their misery.

There was no fight. The whole scene is gone stale. But despite the general belief that this is the end of this Donegal team, I don’t fully go along with that theory. There has to be serious questions asked when Donegal have failed so miserably again at a stage of the championship when everyone was waiting to see if they could show something different this time around. And they couldn’t.

The players can’t be absolved of blame but there’s no doubt that this will be the end for Declan Bonner. Whoever is the new manager next year will still be reliant on the majority of the personnel still there, but the starting point for that new manager will be in changing the mindset. Donegal can’t keep depending on their big players like Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty. They can only give so much but the biggest questions remain over the supporting cast.

If Donegal are three or four points up, most of that cast will kick another ten or 11 scores and go to town on teams. But when Donegal are in the trenches, it’s not there. I could even gather that from the body language of Murphy, McHugh and McBrearty, in that they realised that if Donegal were to dig themselves out of a hole again, that those three boys would be carrying the shovels.

The next appointment in Donegal now is pretty crucial but Armagh are at the opposite end of the scale. They will have no fear of anyone now in this morning’s draw but I really hope we don’t meet Derry.

After having played Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone in the league, and Donegal (twice) and Tyrone in the championship, the All-Ireland quarter-finals doesn’t need another Ulster showdown.

The general public don’t want it. I’m sure Derry certainly wouldn’t too, while Armagh need to pitch themselves against a different team to find out more about themselves. Armagh won’t fear anyone else but the reverse is also true – none of the provincial winners will want to meet this side.

Especially given the pace and intent with which this army is now marching towards Croke Park.