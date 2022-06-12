Kingston wants big improvement for Galway after early 'complacency'

Kingston was more than happy to clear the Antrim hurdle on Saturday as he knew just what his side were stepping into.
Kingston wants big improvement for Galway after early 'complacency'

Cork manager Kieran Kingston. ©INPHO/John McVitty

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 19:46
David Mohan

IN times gone by, a trip to Belfast to face Antrim was viewed as a low-risk, low-reward assignment, but that was then and this is now with Corrigan Park a place where results are earned and not expected.

With this in mind, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was more than happy to clear the Antrim hurdle on Saturday as he knew just what his side were stepping into.

Antrim hurling is on an upward trajectory and as Saturday's first half proved, anything less than a good display from the visitors will lead to problems, so Kingston - a close friend of Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton - knew his side was in for a stern examination of their credentials by a home team buoyed by their McDonagh Cup success the previous week.

"We said to the lads during the week about the cauldron this is and the challenge they would get," he said.

"In the first half, we were playing with a strong breeze and there were opportunities where we could have taken our score when we thought we were going to walk the ball into the net and that was disappointing, but we got a couple of scores when we weren't in control of the game - we stayed in the game.

"Maybe in the first 20 minutes, the lads didn't believe me and were a bit complacent, the decision-making was poor, going for goals when points were on and that cost us.

"We weren't in control of the game, but happy where we were at half-time."

Next up for Cork is an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway this Saturday and Kingston admits his team must deliver a much-improved display against Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen or their campaign will come to an end.

"We won't be blaming the elements or the pitch, just purely down to execution and our decision-making was off and that cost us against a team with momentum, that has just won Joe McDonagh and on top of their game," he added.

"At any level, you can't make the mistakes we did. We know we'll need a huge improvement on today, particularly from the first half."

More in this section

Colm O'Rourke rules himself out of running for Meath job  Colm O'Rourke rules himself out of running for Meath job 
Kerry v Galway - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 Tyrone set up intermediate quarter-final with Wexford
Donegal v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Tony Leen: Provincial champions assume brace position as qualifier quartet bring the Big Mo
<p>Armagh supporters celebrate their side's second goal, a penalty scored by Rian O'Neill, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between between Donegal and Armagh at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Rian O'Neill stars as clinical Armagh hammer Donegal 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices