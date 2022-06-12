Kingston wants big improvement for Galway after early 'complacency'

IN times gone by, a trip to Belfast to face Antrim was viewed as a low-risk, low-reward assignment, but that was then and this is now with Corrigan Park a place where results are earned and not expected.

With this in mind, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was more than happy to clear the Antrim hurdle on Saturday as he knew just what his side were stepping into.

Antrim hurling is on an upward trajectory and as Saturday's first half proved, anything less than a good display from the visitors will lead to problems, so Kingston - a close friend of Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton - knew his side was in for a stern examination of their credentials by a home team buoyed by their McDonagh Cup success the previous week.

"We said to the lads during the week about the cauldron this is and the challenge they would get," he said.

"In the first half, we were playing with a strong breeze and there were opportunities where we could have taken our score when we thought we were going to walk the ball into the net and that was disappointing, but we got a couple of scores when we weren't in control of the game - we stayed in the game.

"Maybe in the first 20 minutes, the lads didn't believe me and were a bit complacent, the decision-making was poor, going for goals when points were on and that cost us.

"We weren't in control of the game, but happy where we were at half-time."

Next up for Cork is an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway this Saturday and Kingston admits his team must deliver a much-improved display against Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen or their campaign will come to an end.

"We won't be blaming the elements or the pitch, just purely down to execution and our decision-making was off and that cost us against a team with momentum, that has just won Joe McDonagh and on top of their game," he added.

"At any level, you can't make the mistakes we did. We know we'll need a huge improvement on today, particularly from the first half."