Lee: Limerick criticism after Kerry mauling was 'unacceptable'

Limerick manager Billy Lee has described as unacceptable the commentary that greeted their 23-point Munster final annihilation.

Lee said he and his players are fully aware that they are not at the level of their Munster final conquerors, but took a dim view of how “some people” signed Limerick’s death warrant in the wake of their provincial final hammering to Kerry.

Although full of praise for his players in how they rebounded from that 1-28 to 0-8 defeat, he rued this missed opportunity against Cork.

“I’m not into taking from opposition teams but I felt we could have got over the line today. Playing with 14 men for those ten minutes was a killer. We’ll never know, but I’d be very disappointed, more so than ever,” Lee began.

“We were coming down to Cork and traditionally it is 28-3 in terms of championship head-to-head, so it was always going to be a big ask and it was on the back of a poor showing on national television in the Munster final. We had some people signing our death warrant the way they were commenting about us, and I don’t think it’s acceptable that kind of behaviour. But if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine.

“The lads bounced back today and I’ve always said about them, they are a great bunch, very proud, keen to challenge themselves and us, and to try and maximise where we are.

"We don’t need anyone to tell us we’re not at the level of Kerry or Dublin, we are just trying to get to the next level. And as I said before, we only worry about people who are interested in Limerick football.”

As Lee alluded to, the second-half black carding of Gordon Brown, during which time Cork kicked 1-3 without reply, was among the game’s crucial moments. Lee also touched on the missed free by Josh Ryan on 62 minutes when it was Cork now operating with 14 men and the gap at two.

“My understanding was that Gordon body-checked one of their guys. I didn't see it but that's what Maurice Horan said.

“The ten minutes there with the black card, we suffered badly. That's no one's fault only our own. It kind of slipped away from us. We kept banging away from there, but that doesn't mean we'd have won if we'd the 15 on at the time. I think that's where the game was won, really.”