The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship got underway this weekend with wins for reigning champions Meath, Dublin, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry on a bumper Saturday.
Tyrone set up intermediate quarter-final with Wexford

11 June 2022; Kerry players, from left, Paris McCarthy, Niamh Carmody and Clódagh Ní Chonchúir celebrate after their side's victory in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 16:56
Daragh Small

Tyrone will clash with last year’s beaten TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship finalists Wexford in the pick of the quarter-finals this time around.

The Ulster outfit, who suffered relegation from the top tier in 2021, face-off against the team who have gone three from three in the group stages. While Louth will take on Roscommon, Longford will face Clare and Laois play Wicklow.

Holders Meath were convincing 1-13 to 0-1 winners against Monaghan at Drumhowan with Stacey Grimes scoring 0-8. Leinster champions Dublin also scored big, with a 5-14 to 2-4 success in Clann Mhuire. They beat Cavan with Carla Rowe firing 2-3 for the hosts.

Mayo bounced back from their TG4 Connacht final defeat to Galway, with a 1-16 to 1-6 win against Tipperary at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

However, Galway fell to a 3-10 to 3-8 loss at the hands of Kerry. Niamh Carmody’s strike was the highlight in Birr. The first of the double-header in St Brendan’s Park saw Donegal get the better of Waterford where it finished 0-10 to 1-5.

On Sunday, it was the turn of the TG4 Intermediate and Junior Championships, with Wexford already assured of their place in the final eight. But they were too good for Leitrim with a 3-10 to 2-11 success. Wicklow blitzed Offaly in the first half to claim a 4-11 to 1-7 success and second place in Group A.

In Group C, Longford’s 3-12 to 3-9 success was enough to seal top spot and they go on to face Clare following their 2-8 to 1-10 defeat at home against Louth at Cusack Park in Ennis.

And finally in the second tier, Laois’ brilliant 3-12 to 3-7 success at the expense of Tyrone earned first place in Group D.

In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, Carlow made it two wins from two thanks to a huge 2-16 to 0-4 win against Derry. Antrim were 0-12 to 1-7 victors over Limerick and Fermanagh also got their first win, with a 2-15 to 2-7 win against London.

