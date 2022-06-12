Cork SFL: Barrs cement spot at top of Division 1A table

Reigning champions St Finbarr’s went top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Kiskeam by 4-19 to 0-4 in the penultimate round of fixtures in Togher on Saturday. Jamie Lenihan hit 2-3 for the Barr’s, Cillian Myers Murray kicked 1-7 and Eoin McGreevey scored 1-2 as they moved onto 12 points.
Below the city side, Ballincollig, Éire Óg and Castlehaven are all tied on 11 points with Ballincollig in the second qualification spot as a result of their superior scoring difference as they played out a 1-15 apiece draw with Castlehaven. Liam O’Connell netted for the Village while Michael Hurley goaled for the Haven to cap a fine week for the West Cork side after a Cathal Maguire goal had helped them to a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Fermoy on Wednesday.
Goals from Eric and Keith Hegarty, Rory O’Shaughnessy and Mark O’Keeffe gave St Michael’s their third win in-a-row as they defeated Mallow by 4-16 to 0-6. It leaves them one point behind Kiskeam in the battle for fifth and a place in Division 1 of next year’s league.
Nemo Rangers remain top of Division 1B with a game in hand over Cill na Martra and Valley Rovers who are locked on 12 points apiece below them. The Gaeltacht side occupy second place as a result of their head-to-head record over Valleys despite suffering their first defeat of the season away to Carbery Rangers on Saturday. Daragh Hayes was on top form for the Rosscarbery side as he kicked 0-8 while Cillian Keane also impressed in notching 0-2.
Valley Rovers recorded an impressive 2-16 to 0-10 win over Clonakilty on Friday as second half goals from Eoin O’Reilly and Fiachra Lynch propelled them to victory. Goals from Alan O’Hare, Adam Cantwell, Luke McGrath and Andrew Cotter sent Douglas to a 4-11 to 2-10 victory over Carrigaline and all but cemented their place in next year’s Division 1.
Finally, two Kevin Davis goals and one each from Colin Crowley and Oisín Lucey helped O’Donovan Rossa to a 4-12 to 0-8 win over their neighbours from Ilen Rovers in Skibbereen on Saturday.