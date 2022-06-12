Cork SFL: Barrs cement spot at top of Division 1A table

Reigning champions St Finbarr’s went top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Kiskeam by 4-19 to 0-4 in the penultimate round of fixtures in Togher on Saturday. Jamie Lenihan hit 2-3 for the Barr’s, Cillian Myers Murray kicked 1-7 and Eoin McGreevey scored 1-2 as they moved onto 12 points.

Below the city side, Ballincollig, Éire Óg and Castlehaven are all tied on 11 points with Ballincollig in the second qualification spot as a result of their superior scoring difference as they played out a 1-15 apiece draw with Castlehaven. Liam O’Connell netted for the Village while Michael Hurley goaled for the Haven to cap a fine week for the West Cork side after a Cathal Maguire goal had helped them to a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Fermoy on Wednesday.