Orla O'Dwyer pens new two-year AFLW contract 

Orla O'Dwyer has signed a new two season contract with the Brisbane Lions to take her through to the completion of season 8 at the end of 2023.

The Tipperary woman is one of 17 Brisbane Lions players who have re-signed with the 2021 Premiers this past week.

O'Dwyer, who became the first Irish player to win an All-Australian in the competition's history, did receive offers from six clubs but has landed back in Brisbane ahead of pre-season training commencing this week.

Elsewhere, both Aishling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe were two of six players to commit to Collingwood ahead of the start of pre-season this week.

Rowe has signed a two year deal with the Magpies, while Aishling Sheridan has signed a one year extension.

Collingwood’s Head of Women’s Football Jess Burger said these recommitments put the program in a strong position ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“These players are critical to both our on and off field development in supporting our culture and performance in the now and in future years to come,” Burger said.

“The combination of experience and youth that has recommitted over this period signifies the ongoing belief of what we are building within our four walls.” After a superb debut season, Aine Tighe has recommitted to the Fremantle Dockers for Season 7.

She is among 25 players to re-sign to the Western Australia side, led by head coach Trent Cooper who is delighted especially after the most recent expansion signing period where he lost key forward Gemma Houghton.

“In the period of expansion with Port Adelaide, Essendon, Hawthorn and Sydney joining the competition, a lot of these girls knocked back a lot larger offers to pledge their loyalty to this group and try to take us to the next step,” Cooper said.

“At the end of last year, the girls were fairly exhausted after what was a full on season but it didn’t take them long to shake that off and be really keen to get back into it.

“The season coming around early has been perfect for most because we can’t wait to get our teeth into a shorter pre-season. It’s one that may be a little different with load management being in the front of our mind."

AFLW Pre-season training officially starts on Monday June 13th with the AFLW Draft taking place on June 29th.