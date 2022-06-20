Half-time home truths rebooted 'awful' Cork 

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finalAntrim 2-19 Cork 3-27

THE outcome was as many expected at Corrigan Park, with Cork getting the better of Antrim to move into an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway this weekend, but at half-time in Belfast, that was looking far from certain with the hosts one ahead and full value for the lead.

Antrim recovered from a shaky start when coughing up two early goals and were seemingly too open at the back. They took charge but tellingly, 10 wides ensured they didn't convert superiority on the scoreboard.

Kieran Kingston's Rebels opened the game with the intention of blowing the hosts away as they looked hungry for goals, but on each occasion they did hit the net, the Saffrons responded with their own potent attacking unit, hitting goals number 26 and 27 of their seven-game Championship run.

The Saffrons led by 2-11 to 2-10 at the break after James McNaughton and Keelan Molloy cancelled out Cork goals from Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane's penalty, asserting their credentials as a MacCarthy Cup team despite what an All-Ireland Championship launch photo may have suggested in the days leading up to the game when they and Kerry were snubbed.

Perhaps that fuelled Antrim who entered the game having come through a thriller against the Kingdom in the Joe McDonagh Cup final seven days previous and that momentum produced a sold-out Corrigan Park and a home side with a spring in their step.

However, Cork upped it in the second period with Fitzgibbon exceptional to finish with 1-4, Robbie O'Flynn clipping over six points over the piece including four vital scores against the tide in the opening period. Lehane finishing with 1-8 and Seamus Harnedy came alive to register 1-3 with his goal the final act of the game that put a bit of a gloss on the scoreboard. That didn't tell the full tale of this game as the visitors picked off 1-2 in stoppage time with Antrim committed to attack.

Still, when the pressure was on, Kingston's men had enough to open a gap in the second period, despite still perhaps being guilty of over-elaboration at times where the extra pass became their foe.

"We conceded two really soft goals from long balls and when they got through our half-back line when they really shouldn't have," Kingston said after.

"I felt we got a false sense of security from the early scores and we sat back on our laurels. That was to do with our decision-making and execution that was certainly off. Was it the three weeks (since the Tipperary game) up to half-time?

"It's hard to know. Momentum is good and this game will bring us on a lot, but no doubt about it, we were awful in that first half and we spoke about it at half-time.

"I thought our attitude was really good in the second half, execution was better, decision-making better and worked a lot harder in the second half. We were always in control of the game in the second half, but in the first half we certainly weren't."

When Antrim were on top in the first half, they didn't really make Cork pay although the swirling wind was no help to either side.

They will also be disappointed with the manner in which they conceded those early goals as some unforced errors were punished, but manager Darren Gleeson was nonetheless proud of his team that will have Leinster hurling to look forward to in 2023.

"There were 10 wides in the first half and we are disappointed with that," said the Tipperary native who said there would be no quick decisions on whether he returns as Antrim boss next year.

"Handling errors saw us hand over two goals, so simple things and fine margins playing at the highest level that cost you.

"Going in a point up at half-time should have been more and we needed that to carry us through. They got meaningful scores after half-time - outscoring us three or four to one - and we were out on our feet there with five or six minutes to go as it was a big effort over seven days. But they stuck to the task and there's a huge amount to build on there for Antrim hurling."

There was a lot to build upon at half-time, but Fitzgibbon and midfield partner Luke Meade began to wield more of an influence and Cork's backs were quicker to the breaks as Niall O'Leary, Ciaran Joyce and skipper Mark Coleman got to grips with Antrim attack.

While they put eight shots past the posts in the second period, they limited Antrim to just eight points with the majority from McNaughton frees.

The winning margin did flatter Cork a bit, but Kingston was happy with his side's efforts to swerve the ambush that looked on at the break.

"We lost the middle third in the first half but we got control in the second half," Kingston noted.

"People might think we were complacent coming in and took Antrim for granted, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"The difficulty of a game like this is if you win by 20 points it's expected; if you win by two and you're useless.

"It's a no-win situation, but for us coming up here it was to get out with a win and get into the quarter-final of the All-Ireland. That was our primary objective, but we knew this was going to be difficult as many teams have suffered up here."

Scorers for Antrim: J McNaughton (1-9, 6 frees); K Molloy (1-3); C Cunning (0-2 frees); S Elliott, D Kearney 0-1, P Burke 0-1, N McManus (sideline), C Johnston (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cork: C Lehane (1-9, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65); D Fitzgibbon (1-4); S Harnedy (1-3); R O'Flynn (0-6); A Connolly, P Horgan (0-2 each); M Coleman (free); C Cahalane (0-1 each)

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, N O'Connor; J Maskey, E Campbell, P Burke; M Bradley, K Molloy; J McNaughton, C Clarke, N McManus; C Cunning, D Nugent, S Elliott.

Subs: C McCann for D Nugent (49), C Bohill for M Bradley (55), C Johnston for S Elliott (55), N McKenna for C Cunning (63), D McKernan for J Maskey (68)

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; N O’Leary, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, S Kingston; T O’Mahony, A Connolly, C Lehane

Subs: C Cahalane for S Kingston (29), G Millerick for R Downey (51), T O’Connell for L Meade (58), P Horgan for T O'Mahony (61), J O'Connor for A Connolly (68)

Referee: L Gordon (Galway)