Derry dominate Cork to book place among last four

Derry 0-12 Cork 0-6

The Derry minor footballers have bounced back from their Ulster final defeat in fine fashion to book a spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Martin Boyle’s young charges, who coughed up 4-8 during the provincial final loss to Tyrone, conceded just 0-6 here, only four of which came from play.

It was a dominant performance from the northerners who led from gun to tape, their advantage at one point in the second period standing eight strong.

Cork, who managed a desperate three points across the first 56 minutes, made a belated charge coming down the stretch when kicking three-in-a-row through Brian Hayes (two frees) and Colm Gillespie. But far too late came their injection of intensity.

Derry's six-point win made it back-to-back defeats for the provincial champions in action at O’Moore Park, Cork following Ulster winners Tyrone out the exit door. And the same as the Kerry-Tyrone tie, this was a worryingly defensive game of football. Value for money was certainly not to be found in the midlands this afternoon.

Ahead by 0-5 to 0-2 at the break, Derry signaled there would be no let up in their superiority when midfielder Ruairi Forbes split the Cork posts 10 seconds after the restart.

Ciarán Chambers and Odhran Crozier followed with a pair of frees, Derry as good as out the gap at 0-8 to 0-2 in front on 42 minutes.

Another three-in-a-row in the final quarter from Eoin Higgins (0-2, one free) and Odhran Murphy removed any doubt from the outcome.

No more than the first half of the opening game in this Portlaoise double-header, the first 30 minutes of Cork-Derry was an extremely tough watch.

Cork were much less Munster final penetration and intensity and far more Munster semi-final laborious and lateral.

The sheepish Munster champions managed all of two points in the opening half, corner-forward Olan O’Donovan and midfielder Colm Gillespie on 12 and 26 minutes contributing their paltry 0-2 total.

Michael O’Brien’s young charges were inexplicably slow and ponderous in their build-up play, particularly when attempting to hurt Derry on the counter, their unhurried and less than incisive approach work allowing Derry flood back in numbers and close off all channels.

There was far more oomph and intent to Derry’s movements going forward, the Oak Leaf youngsters darting three clear through Ciarán Chambers (0-2, one free), and centre-back Odhran Crozier before Cork got off the mark.

The beaten Ulster finalists could have easily had a green flag during this promising start, Cork ‘keeper Josh Woods excellently getting a hand to a Johnny McGuckian palmed effort. His Derry teammate Eoin Higgins also had a chance later in the half, the corner-forward’s shot well smothered by a Cork defender.

Derry found space in the opposing half with much greater ease than their opponents, this standout feature of the first half repeating itself during a one-sided second period.

Scorers for Derry: C Chambers (0-4, 0-2 frees); E Higgins (0-1 free), O Crozier (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45), O Murphy (0-2 each); S Birt, R Forbes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (0-3, 0-2 frees); C Gillespie (0-2); O O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Derry: B O’Connor (Desertmartin); F McEldowney (Slaughtneil), E Scullion (Lavey), D McDermott (Glen); J Murray (Magherafelt), O Crozier (Magherafelt), S Birt (Greenlough); D McPeake (Ballinascreen), R Forbes (Ballinderry); C Higgins (Magherafelt), O Murphy (Dungiven), J McGuckian (Glen); E Higgins (Dungiven), C Chambers (Bellaghy), C Spiers (Magherafelt).

Subs: A Donnelly (Ballinascreen) for Higgins (54); C Downey (Lavey) for Chambers (57); C Coyle (Slaughtneil) for Murphy (63).

Cork: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), K McCarthy (Carrigaline); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Abán), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Barryroe).

Subs: N O’Leary (Douglas) for O’Donovan, A O’Sullivan (Clonakilty) for Kearney (38); B O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for Geary (44); J Burke (Douglas) for Cullinane (48); D Gough (Clonakilty) for Kelleher (52).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).