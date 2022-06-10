Key players Browne and Ferris return to Kerry line-up for Tyrone quarter clash 

The Kerry minor football team to play Tyrone in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final has been named.
Kerry boss James Costello welcomes Odhran Ferris from Ardfert and Colm Browne from Austin Stacks back, after injury forced them out of action so far this campaign.
Ferris is picked to start at 15 but may well play further out the field, while Browne comes into anchor the defence from centre-back.
Evan Boyle starts his first game of the year, having come off the bench in the Munster Final for Costello's side.
S O'Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), R Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), C Browne (Austin Stacks), F Murphy (Rathmore); J O'Sullivan (Brosna), E Boyle (Ballyduff); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), C Dillon (Duagh), J Clifford (St.Michaels Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), D O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), O Ferris (Ardfert).
M Tansley (Austin Stacks), P Moynihan (Rathmore), I O'Sullivan (St. Michaels-Foilmore), D O'Connor (Beaufort), D Allman (Kenmare Shamrocks), J Burke (Laune Rangers), J Coffey (Beaufort), J Fitzgerald (Lios Poil).