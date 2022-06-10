Key players Browne and Ferris return to Kerry line-up for Tyrone quarter clash 

Kerry boss James Costello welcomes Odhran Ferris from Ardfert and Colm Browne from Austin Stacks back
Key players Browne and Ferris return to Kerry line-up for Tyrone quarter clash 

Kerry Manager James Costello. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 13:20
Shane Donovan

The Kerry minor football team to play Tyrone in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final has been named.

Kerry boss James Costello welcomes Odhran Ferris from Ardfert and Colm Browne from Austin Stacks back, after injury forced them out of action so far this campaign.

Ferris is picked to start at 15 but may well play further out the field, while Browne comes into anchor the defence from centre-back.

Evan Boyle starts his first game of the year, having come off the bench in the Munster Final for Costello's side.

KERRY: S O'Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), R Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), C Browne (Austin Stacks), F Murphy (Rathmore); J O'Sullivan (Brosna), E Boyle (Ballyduff); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), C Dillon (Duagh), J Clifford (St.Michaels Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), D O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), O Ferris (Ardfert).

Subs: M Tansley (Austin Stacks), P Moynihan (Rathmore), I O'Sullivan (St. Michaels-Foilmore), D O'Connor (Beaufort), D Allman (Kenmare Shamrocks), J Burke (Laune Rangers), J Coffey (Beaufort), J Fitzgerald (Lios Poil).

More in this section

GAA National Strategy Launch McCarthy hints GAA isn't for turning on split season, asks for campaign to run its course
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Series National Launch Robert Downey: Hostile Corrigan Park, Horgan dedication and season so far 
Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final Horgan dropped from Cork team in only change for Antrim clash
<p>Mayo manager James Horan</p>

Mayo make two changes for Kildare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices