Devenney: "Maybe players need to say, ‘We don’t want to play this fecking shite’"

This would be Brendan Devenney’s Howard Beale moment if he hadn’t already admitted he is as mad as hell.

It was 18 years ago when he initially claimed the negativity of Ulster football was forcing him out of the game.

There was a threat of retirement the following season but he stuck with it for a few more years though the oppressive nature of the game in the province tortured one of the most naturally-talented, expressive footballers Donegal ever produced.

And now he sees supporters, many in his native county, refusing to take it anymore.

Last week, former manager Jim McGuinness mentioned the number of former players he spoke to who weren’t pushed about attending the Ulster final. On one hand, there’s a theory that Donegal have grown fat on appearing in nine of the last 12 Ulster finals when it took them 21 years to appear in the previous nine. With their five Ulster SFC medals, Donegal’s current stalwarts have five more than Devenney.

On the other is his firm belief that supporters have become exasperated with Donegal’s conservative, exacting style of football. The St Eunan’s man enjoyed all of Donegal’s successes from 2011 to ’19 – he famously called the county’s unlikely 2014 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin. The ends often justified the means but three straight seasons coming up short in the province has opened people’s eyes, he believes.

“A lot of people in the county are giving out stink about tactics. I work around the country in my job so I know everyone is complaining. Even the Derry fans as much as they had a brilliant day in Clones, they have been giving out about the game.

“It’s a thin line between success and inquest. Donegal could have won that game but I think it would have papered over the cracks. The big thing from these games, you go home and wonder what’s the point. I think in championship if you want a game you can say ‘we won a game, we won an Ulster final playing shite’ and supporters can stomach that for the fact of winning but when you lose it’s not good enough.

“We’re in a strange dilemma at the moment in how the game is played and results. The power is still held by management. Maybe some of the players need to step up and say, ‘We don’t want to play this fecking shite’. Ulster teams face each other and it’s blanket defence crap.

“Go out of the province and it’s different. I’ve looked at teams who have been around the block and Mayo are the big example. Why do they keep coming back? Because they play their own way and I’d say the players enjoy the way they play. You ask a lot of the Ulster teams and to me they look a bit jaded at times. I’m just wondering if the enjoyment of playing has been sapped out of them.”

At this stage, Devenney is not surprised by the amount of neutrals and commentators who feel Donegal have underachieved particularly in the Declan Bonner era. His view of the team is much more modest.

“I often talk to people outside the county and they maybe seem to have a more positive outlook on our whole squad than I do watching them week-in, week-out. We have had a few issues in our defence and we have struggled to replace some of the brilliant players we had in the All-Ireland winning team.

“In midfield, the lads have been maturing but not there yet. And then there is the backdrop of the brilliant Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty trying to steady the ship as these young players come through. It’s been a bit patchwork at times when you’ve seen them produce excellent periods of football and then not being able to back it up.” Donegal have had Armagh’s measure in their last four championship meetings including April’s Ulster quarter-final. They’ve also won their last four qualifiers as provincial runners-up, their last defeat coming in 2004 when Devenney became so exasperated with Fermanagh’s treatment of him that he pushed referee Joe McQuillan for issuing him a second yellow card and was given a six-month ban.

Yet Devenney can’t say what Donegal team will turn up in Clones tomorrow.

He can only say what he wants from them: to go for it.

“We expected a lot of Armagh in Ballybofey but Donegal played well. Then we didn’t see the best of Donegal in the last game. Such is the nature of these games that we still could have won even though we played poorly. People talk about tactics – individually we weren’t good enough.

“There are a lot of question marks about Donegal, the rhythm and the cohesion of the team. Armagh looked together as a team last weekend whereas for us it’s been Murphy, McBrearty or McHugh who has stepped up with the magic and on occasion one of the younger fellas. If all those players click into a gear, we’re not a bad side. But I just can’t figure out for all the tactics and negativity against Derry why we didn’t perform. The subs that came on, they didn’t do it against tired Derry legs and they reintroduced players. We sent on young lads and you thought we’d run at them but we didn’t.

“Our supporters are asking why aren’t we going for it. That goes back to what we’re talking about, the negative and tactical mindset is overbearing and affecting everything else. We want Donegal to go for it but still play the percentages. When you get caught two points up in a great position and get beat people are asking why aren’t we going for it. If it’s engrained in lads, it creates a bad spectacle. Every time a team sits on a lead the vast majority of times they get pegged back or lose.”