Mayo boss James Horan has made two changes from the side which defeated Monaghan for Saturday's qualifier against Kildare. Conor Loftus and Jason Doherty are both named to start in attack replacing Bryan Walsh and Aidan Orme.

The sides met in Round 7 of this year’s Allianz League when Mayo won by 2-20 to 0-18 in Carrick-on-Shannon.