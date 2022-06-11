Colm Collins certain Clare are exactly where they belong

Whatever about supporters' misgivings, Colm Collins has made clear his enthusiasm about a Clare senior team playing championship at Croke Park for just the fourth time in the 135 years since the All-Ireland series began.

And the country’s current longest-serving manager with the same county is bullish ahead of this afternoon's HQ clash with defeated Connacht finalists Roscommon that stands between Clare and a first quarter-final since 2016. He’s not shy about bringing talk of All-Ireland semi-finals into the conversation either.

“We won’t be found wanting,” he says. “I know these players, I know what they’re capable of; I know what they’re capable of in relation to other players; it’s well within their reach. It would really be great to get to the last eight and it would open door to the possibility of an All-Ireland semi-final,” he adds.

A Clare football team or the supporters haven’t entertained such lofty notions since 1992, when John Maughan’s side crashed through the glass ceiling to reach the penultimate round stage on the back of the historic Munster Final victory over Kerry.

Subsequently, 35,000 supporters made the trip to Croke Park, when in the words of former Clare hurling great, John Callinan, “the county took its place among the nations of the earth” — a 30-year-old statement that in its own way legitimises Collins’ belief that Clare have every right to be at this stage of the All-Ireland race. And in Croke Park for it.

“If you get in the last 12 of the All-Ireland you have to expect to be playing against a quality team,” he says. “That’s where you’re at. There are no easy rides from here on in.

“Roscommon are a really good football team, with really good forwards and strength in depth in the forwards. They have a good solid midfield and good defenders and are playing Division 1 football next year and deservedly so, but we’re a match for them,” he adds.

Collins recognises that hitting the standard of Division 1 sides is the requirement from here on in the All-Ireland series — something that wasn’t there last Saturday against Meath when Clare struggled, at times, to put the disappointment of the Munster Championship defeat to Limerick behind them, while at the same time grappling with the challenge of trying to beat the Royals for the first time in 43 years.

“It was a tough way to lose a match and it takes a bit of time to get over it,” he recalls of the defeat on penalties to Limerick, “but we got back on the horse again and looked at the opportunities ahead of us.

“This is really important for us. We need to be a lot tidier in Croke Park than we were against Meath but I think we are capable of it. Our shooting is going to have to be a lot better; we’re going to have to be a lot more careful with the ball. We can’t hand it over to them.”

Clare still have eight of the side that beat Roscommon by 2-12 to 1-9 in 2016 to reach the quarter-final, while their opponents have six survivors from that game that played in the Connacht defeat to Galway.

“It’s going to take a real good performance to win, but we believe we have it in us,” says Collins, “because we feel that if we can shoot 60 per cent and get the turnovers to single figures, we can play against anybody. That’s all we can do.”

Only 4,100 turned up in Pearse Stadium for the championship meeting six years ago — both sides will be hoping for a bigger turnout in Croke Park.