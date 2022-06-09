Avondhu too good for Beara as two-goal Lenihan helps them on their way

Avondhu 3-10 Beara 0-14

Avondhu secured their place in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Divisions/College preliminary round semi-final following a closely fought contest at Macroom. The north Cork outfit held a 2-7 to 0-6 lead at the break - both goals were suppled by substitute Mark Lenihan - however Beara fought back to draw level 10 minutes from time.

Avondhu found another gear to close out the game with Darragh O’Brien’s 55th minute major sending them on their way.

Beara, who finished with 13 men after centre-back Joseph O’Shea went down injured and captain Brian Terry O’Sullivan received a second yellow card at the death, have a second chance against Muskerry next week.

Avondhu were three points to two up when Lenihan - who had just come on the field of play for the injured Darragh O’Sullivan - soloed through from the right corner to find the net in the eighth minute.

And when the same player was set up by his brother Kevin 10 minutes later, he made no mistake to claim his second green flag, 2-5 to 0-3.

Avondhu also lost their corner back Lorcan Finn at this juncture as well to injury.

Brothers Brian and Sean Terry O’Sullivan and Paul O’Neill reduced the lead coming up to half-time, sending the west Cork side to the dressing-room seven points in arrears.

Beara, playing into the wind, produced a fine start to the second-half and immediately set about reducing the gap. James Harrington, Tomas Murphy, Sean Terry O’Sullivan (free) and O’Neill all on target within 10 minutes of the resumption.

Avondhu’s wides, meanwhile, were growing. And with Ciarán O’Sullivan, Joseph O’Shea and Sean Terry O’Sullivan (free) leading the Beara resistance, they drew level 0-13 to 2-7 on 52 minutes - the north Cork men yet to score in the second-half.

Beara supporters thought they took the lead through a Brian Terry O’Sullivan point but the umpire waved wide and Avondhu went straight down the field for O’Brien to goal. He rifled the net, capitalising on a pass from his skipper Shane Beston.

It was the spur they needed as they followed with a trio of points courtesy of Dylan Price, Beston and an O’Brien free.

Avondhu have now won both their first round games in football and hurling.

Scorers for Avondhu: M Lenihan (2-1), D O’Brien (1-4, 0-1 free), S Walsh (0-2), K Twomey, D Price and S Beston (0-1 each).

Scorers for Beara: S T O’Sullivan (0-5 frees), B T O’Sullivan, T Murphy and P O’Neill (0-2 each), J Harrington, C O’Sullivan and J O’Shea (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: D Doody (Buttevant); K Roche (Mitchelstown), E Burke (Kilshannig), L Finn (Mitchelstown); A Finnegan (Ballyclough), B Guerin (Kilshannig), J O’Gorman (Kildorrery); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), D Pyne (Glanworth); K Twomey (Kilshannig), S Beston (Mitchelstown, Capt), D O’Brien (Glanworth); J Sheehan (Mitchelstown), D O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), K Lenihan (Buttevant).

Subs: M Lenihan for D O’Sullivan (8 inj), W Fouhy (Kildorrery) for L Finn (14 inj), D Price (Mitchelstown) for K Lenihan (35), P Looney (Killavullen) for J Sheehan (55), B Carey (Araglen) for A Finnegan (55).

BEARA: G Dunne (Urhan); E O’Shea (do), C O’Shea (do), M Shea (do), J Harrington (Adrigole), J O’Shea (Urhan), D Dunne (Castletownbere); B T O’Sullivan (Garnish, Capt), C O’Sullivan (Urhan); D Hanley (Castletownbere), J Harrington (Castletownbere), J O’Neill (do); S T O’Sullivan (Garnish), T Murphy (Castletownbere), P O’Neill (Garnish).

Subs: C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for J Harrington (28 inj), R O’Driscoll (Garnish) for C O’Shea (47), J Walsh (Castletownbere) for T Murphy (55), D Elphick (Urhan) for M Shea (58), R Dillane (Castletownbere) for P O’Neill (59).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).