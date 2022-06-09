Ryan and O'Driscoll marshall Carbery to impressive win over Imokilly

Carbery 2-18 Imokilly 1-10

An impressive final quarter from Carbery ensured that they got the better of a game Imokilly in the opening round of the divisional section of the Bons Secours Cork PSFC in Ballincollig.

The men of the West led by 1-11 to 1-8 with 15 to play and from there to the end their greater nous came to the fore as they stretched away from their opponents.

Their dynamic midfield duo of Kevin O’Driscoll and Seán Ryan were both foiled in their attempts for goal, Ryan by the crossbar, O’Driscoll by Imokilly ‘keeper Ciaran O’Shea, but once O’Driscoll pointed from the rebound to put his side four clear, the result seemed inevitable.

Gabriel Ranger’s Ger Callaghan kicked his third point, and though Pierce O’Neill replied in kind for Imokilly, a point from Kevin Keohane and a goal from the energetic Paddy O’Driscoll put the result beyond doubt. The game fizzled out from there as Carbery kicked four injury-time points to Imokilly’s one.

The game didn’t lack for fizz from the opening as Carbery’s Colm O’Driscoll and Callaghan traded scores with Imokilly’s Shane Bennett and Mike Kelly to leave the sides level with eight minutes played.

The East Cork side were on top at this stage, with Aghada’s Jordan Tynan impressing at wing back and points from his fellow Aghada men, Tim Hartnett and Aaron Berry, pushed Imokilly into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

It was then Carbery’s turn to show their mettle as the aforementioned Ryan and O’Driscoll took over at midfield with Imokilly struggling top escape from their own half as a result.

Randal Óg’s Seán Daly kicked two quick points to level the sides for the third time before good work from Daly and Colm O’Driscoll put Dave O’Sullivan through on goal and the Barryroe man finished with aplomb beyond O’Shea to give Carbery the lead for the first time. Daly and O’Sullivan then struck for the next two scores as Carbery led by 1-6 to 0-4 with five minutes left in the half.

The sides broke even from there to the break, with Kelly and Cian Spriggs finding their range for Imokilly, while Daly and impressive substitute, Paddy O’Driscoll, ensured Carbery enjoyed a five-point interval lead.

Imokilly had the perfect start to the second half when Conor McLoughlin capitalised on good work from Bennett and Berry to fire past Cian Ryan but to Carbery’s credit, they never left their rivals get any closer than that. Daly brought his personal tally to 0-7 with two points, Callaghan kicked his second and while Kelly, Imokilly’s most potent forward, kicked two more points, Carbery were in prime position to kick for home.

And kick for home they did as both teams must now wait on other results in the group to see what their futures hold.

Scorers for Carbery: S Daly (0-7, 4 frees), D O’Sullivan and P O’Driscoll (1-1 each), G Callaghan (0-3), K O’Driscoll (0-2), C O’Driscoll, K O’Driscoll, K Keohane and S Ryan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Imokilly: M Kelly (0-5, 2 frees), C McLoughlin (1-0), S Bennett, A Berry, T Hartnett, C Spriggs and P O’Neill (0-1 each).

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); K Coakley (Bantry Blues), B Murphy (St Colm’s), D Scannell (St Mary’s); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), D Kiely (Barryroe), B Everard (St Mary’s); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), K O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCárthaigh); G Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers), C O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCárthaigh), O Scannell (Kilmeen); S Daly (Randal Óg), R Deane (Bantry Blues); D O’Sullivan (Barryroe). Subs: P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Scannell (24 mins), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Connor (48 mins), K Keohane (Kilmeen) for Coakley (54 mins).

IMOKILLY: C O’Shea (Aghada); S O’Reilly (Glenville), Niall Motherway (Dungourney), K O’Shea (Aghada); T Hartnett (Aghada), C McLoughlin (Cobh), J Tynan (Aghada); J Aherne (Carraig na bhFear), PJ Dennehy (Glenville); A Berry (Aghada), M Kelly (Castlemartyr), D Byrne (Aghada); S Bennett (Aghada), E Condon (St Catherine’s), C Spriggs (Cobh). Subs: P O’Neill (Aghada) for Aherne (h/t), D Kelly (Castlemartyr) for K O’Shea (37 mins), P Fitzgerald (Erin’s Own) for McLoughlin (44 mins), D Kearney (Cobh) for Condon and A Joyce (Youghal) for Spriggs (both 54 mins).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry)