McCarthy hints GAA isn't for turning on split season, asks for campaign to run its course

GAA president Larry McCarthy can’t foresee the All-Ireland finals being moved away from July next year and the split season being altered.

Several pundits such as Pat Spillane and Dónal Óg Cusack have decried either or both the condensed inter-county window and the July finish to the season.

Speaking at yesterday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship launch in Loughmore-Castleiney GAA club, McCarthy said he did not envisage the hurling and football deciders being pushed into August.

“I’m not the boss," said the president. "Central Council make the decision on that but we have to let this year go through and look at it. We’re going to have a different year next year, we have to let that go through and see what that’s going to bring. Maybe after that (the finals will be moved) but I wouldn’t foresee a change for next year.”

He believes criticism of the split season has been premature as a full year of the new schedule is not yet halfway completed and a new All-Ireland senior football championship structure must be put into operation in 2023.

Asked if he was disappointed about some of the reaction, McCarthy responded: “Disappointed to this extent: let it run and let’s what the implications of it are. You can’t make decisions midstream. Let it run out and then we’ll look at it as we said we would, and we’ll have to do it again for next year because we’re going to have a different competition structure.”

McCarthy has no difficulty with the proximity of the league to the provincial championships. Just two weeks separated the finale of the former to the start of the latter and Limerick tailored their league approach accordingly, but the Corkman saw no reason to change the scheduling.

“I think it rolls in nicely. Teams have been selective about what they do with the league and that didn’t start yesterday and that didn’t start with Limerick so that’s not going to change.”

Neither does he feel a need to change Kerry’s qualifying process for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Unlike Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim who gained promotion as a result of last Saturday’s final win, Kerry, had they won it, would have had to beat Tipperary to make the jump to the MacCarthy competition.

Kicking things off: Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy and Mike Casey of Limerick with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and players, from left, Cathal Malone of Clare, Lee Chin of Wexford, Richie Reid of Kilkenny, Robert Downey of Cork and Gearóid McInerney of Galway at the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Series national launch in Loughmore Castleiney GAA club, Tipperary. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“There is a difference (between Antrim and Kerry’s promotion criteria) but that is up to the provincial councils. I’m happy with the way it is,” insisted McCarthy.

As for the decision to bring Clare, Mayo and Roscommon’s footballers to Croke Park for tomorrow’s second round qualifiers, McCarthy defended the arrangement. At the same time, he accepted the GAA may have to assist counties in dealing with escalating overnight costs.

“I’m delighted that Clare are coming to Croke Park. That’s one of the teams west of the Shannon. Mayo have been there quite a lot so I suspect that some of the commentary may be emanating from there, I’m not sure," he wondered, "Mayo bring such a crowd. Is there a neutral ground between Newbridge and Castlebar that would fit Mayo and Kildare? I think players want to play in Croke Park and we’re giving them that opportunity.”

About the accommodation issues, he continued: “I suspect a number of treasurers of teams who have to overnight in Dublin will be calling us. The cost of living is a concern for everybody but if teams overnighting in Dublin is an outrageous cost we will have to see what we can do.”

McCarthy has been thrilled with how the inaugural Tailteann Cup has gone down even if some counties have been without players. “You’re going to have defections from squads particularly students who will want to go to America. There was a pent-up demand among kids to get off the island of Ireland this summer anyway.

“So that’s going to happen and it doesn’t matter if it’s the Tailteann Cup or whatever. That doesn’t surprise me. Everybody seems to have embraced it enthusiastically. Carlow were a bit negative initially, they won a match and it was the greatest thing since sliced bread. They came around to it.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy hopes that sport will be reflected in a new bill aimed at tackling social media abuse. In his Congress address in February, the Uachtarán called on the Government to consider introducing legislation and the GAA have spoken to members on the Oireachtas’ committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

“We'd a conversation with Micheál Carrigy, who's a senator from Longford, an ex-Central Council member. Apparently, there's an Omnibus Act about to go through the Dáil and I had some conversations with Micheál about inserting a line in there, working with the Sports Council. Then I also spoke to (senator) Shane Cassells a little bit about it," he explained.

“I'm not surprised by what comes up out of social media. One of my tráchtaireachts (match programme notes) in the next couple of weeks will be on that theme. There's two others in the works, one is attention for the National Anthem and another is on language around matches.”