Cunningham hoping to end Roscommon's Croke Park famine

Anthony Cunningham hadn’t even begun his underage hurling career with Galway the last time Roscommon won a championship match in Croke Park but he’s hoping to steer them to victory at GAA headquarters on Saturday for the first time since 1980.

Back then a Roscommon team which had won Connacht for the fourth year in a row for the only time in history swept to victory over Armagh by 2-20 to 3-11 in the All-Ireland semi-final but while they started well against Kerry in the final, their hopes of a first title since 1944 were dashed in a poor game which the Kingdom won by 1-9 to 1-6.

Roscommon went another ten years before they won a Connacht title and they have not managed to win a championship game at Croke Park since that win over Armagh in August 1980 in front of a crowd of 36,814.

Now Cunningham, who first graced Croke Park a year later as a 16-year old on the Galway minor team, gets a chance to correct that on Saturday against Clare.

And they go into that clash boosted by a win on their last visit to Croke Park when they edged out Galway by 1-20 to 0-22 in the Division Two league final in April.

Galway got revenge by 2-19 to 2-16 in the Connacht final but Cunningham saw enough in the way they hung in and finished well that day for Roscommon to go into the qualifiers with confidence and he was not disillusioned by the outcome.

“Definitely not, with the way we finished,” he said.

“We were disappointed with our first half. We did tremendously well in the second half to come back, we got it back to a one-score game, but I’m disappointed in the first half and Galway fully deserved to win.

“But we’re now back out and we get an extra match, so hopefully we can put it right the next day. It just means an extra match to get to where we wanted to be so we need to make the most of that.”

Cunningham knows there is little between Roscommon and Clare. Colm Collins’ men were victorious by 2-12 to 1-9 when they last met in the qualifiers at Pearse Stadium back in 2016, but earlier this year the sides drew 0-9 apiece in dreadful conditions at Hyde Park in the league in February.

One of the more positive aspects of Roscommon’s displays this year has been the form of midfielder Ultan Harney, who did most to keep them in the game against Galway.

“He’s had an injury-free run this year, delighted for him because it’s probably the first year in many years that he hasn’t been injured, and he’s got a great run,” added Cunningham.