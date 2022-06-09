Meath GAA questions if those abusing McEntee online 'are supporters at all'

Meath GAA has hit back at online abuse of outgoing football manager Andy McEntee and his players, questioning if those dishing out the abuse 'are supporters at all'.

McEntee stepped down from his Royal County role following last weekend's Round 1 qualifier defeat to Clare, a result that led to considerable criticism of both the Nobber man and his underperforming players.

McEntee's son, Shane, team captain earlier in the year, felt compelled to explain in a Twitter post on Monday that he had paid out sums of EUR1,000 and EUR500 to arrange flights home from a tour of duty in Mali to play for Meath during the Leinster SFC.

The Meath player said that despite this level of commitment, and his father's six-year service as manager, there had been 'online abuse' and 'letters to the house' while Shane's sister, Aisling, Tweeted on the same day that 'I really hope the next manager doesn't have a family with access to social media. I also hope I never raise anyone to be as pathetic as to abuse people from behind a keyboard'.

A statement today signed off by Meath PRO Ciaran Flynn, which has been distributed to clubs and the media, put on record Meath GAA's 'disgust at the personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times'.

The statement read: "Unfortunately this has become a regular occurrence that persons representing Meath GAA are being abused whilst representing our organisation.

"We welcome and encourage our members to engage in meaningful conversations on our social media channels. However, this can never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals. We understand the frustration that supporters feel when our teams do not perform to the level that we all feel they should. This frustration is felt most by the team itself. True supporters will support our teams when it is not easy to do so.

"Anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed, we would question their true intentions and if they are supporters at all."