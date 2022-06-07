Dan Morrissey wary of four week break before semi-final

Limerick’s unbeaten championship record stretched to 14 games in Sunday’s Munster final but their last SHC defeat will make them wary of their July 3 All-Ireland semi-final, says Dan Morrissey.

It’s nearly three years since Limerick came off the back of a four-week break from a provincial success only to be surprised by Kilkenny in their last-four game. The same gap is in front of them now; the margin between the two competitions cited as a concern by John Kiely as early as last Christmas.

Any momentum Limerick have generated from this epic win over Clare will have all but disappeared by the start of next month and like his manager Morrissey is on guard.

"100%. We know whoever comes through the quarter-finals in a couple of weeks and whoever we face in four weeks is going to be serious opposition.

“We know we’ll be getting nothing easy in Croke Park but it’s great to be back there. For years Limerick struggled to get to Croke Park so to be up there on a consistent basis over the past number of years is a testament to this group.”

At least the break should allow two of Limerick’s 2021 All-Stars, Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, time to prove their fitness.

“Exactly,” says Morrissey. “They’re back doing a bit. Please God they’ll be back in contention in four weeks’ time and the more competition for places the better.

“You saw there (v Clare), the lads coming off the bench made a big difference. The day of a 15-man team is truly gone. You need not just 26 lads – you need 36 lads pushing each other every night in training. Thankfully, now we’ll have a few more bodies coming back so competition over the next few weeks is going to be very good.”

And if anything, Morrissey and his team-mates need a break after their exertions in Thurles.

“It’s not every day you win a Munster title so when you do, you might as well celebrate it properly. Fierce, tough game out there. Very tired bodies. There was nothing between the teams. In fairness in extra-time we probably just pushed on. Super. Great feeling.

“Even when we went a couple of points ahead, Clare kept coming back at us and back at us. That sideline at the end to level it was a terrific score. Look, we went into the dressing room and regrouped. I thought we came out well in extra-time. We worked the ball well and took our scores when it mattered.”

As for where this one rates against his three other Munster SHC successes, Morrissey finds it difficult to separate them.

“They’re all as sweet as each other. Our first one came when it had been a number of years since we’d last won it.

“If you look at the history books, we haven’t won a whole pile of Munster titles when you compare it to Tipp and Cork. To win four in a row is a great achievement – not that we talked about four-in-a-row. This was obviously a fiercely contested Munster championship win over five games whereas the last couple of years with Covid was obviously more condensed. We really had to earn it this year.”