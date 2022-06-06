Armagh will face Donegal for passage to All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

ARMAGH versus Donegal is the pick of this coming weekend's All-Ireland senior football championship second round qualifiers with neighbours Cork and Limerick have been drawn to face one another.

In a repeat of their Newbridge or Nowhere backdoor game, Kildare face Mayo in a game that could form part of a Croke Park double-header with the all-Ulster clash of Donegal and Armagh.

At least two Munster teams will feature in the last eight as Munster runners-up Limerick were this morning drawn against a Cork side who will be buoyant having overcome Louth in their first round qualifier on Saturday.

DERBY: Cork's Damien Gore in action against Louth on Saturday. The Rebels will face Munster rivals Limerick in the final round of qualifiers.

For the second week in succession, Armagh must beat a fellow provincial and Division 1 side in Donegal. Kildare-Mayo is also an all top-flight clash and Lilywhites manager Glenn Ryan was in Castlebar on Saturday to take in Mayo’s victory over Monaghan.

Given they were fellow Division 2 teams earlier this year, Clare will be optimistic of surprising Roscommon. Banner County manager Colm Collins said they have nothing to fear facing a team they drew with in the league in Dr Hyde Park earlier this year.

In the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Westmeath face Offaly and Sligo were drawn against Cavan. The two matches are scheduled as the only senior championship games on Sunday week and are due to be staged in Croke Park.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will meet at lunchtime to decide the dates, times and venues for the qualifiers. They will also confirm this weekend’s dates and times for the Antrim v Cork and Kerry v Wexford All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals set to take place in Belfast’s Corrigan Park and Tralee’s Austin Stack Park respectively.

The Antrim-Cork winners face Galway and Kerry-Wexford victors take on Clare in Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2, June 11/12, neutral venues: Roscommon v Clare, Limerick v Cork, Kildare v Mayo, Donegal v Armagh.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Croke Park, June 19: Westmeath v Offaly, Sligo v Cavan.