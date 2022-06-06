Armagh will face Donegal for passage to All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Munster derby also in final Qualifiers next weekend as Limerick and Cork face off 
Armagh will face Donegal for passage to All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

PAN TO THE FIRE: Having beaten All-Ireland champions Tyrone, Armagh and Rory Grugan must now account for another Ulster foe in Donegal.

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 08:50
John Fogarty

ARMAGH versus Donegal is the pick of this coming weekend's All-Ireland senior football championship second round qualifiers with neighbours Cork and Limerick have been drawn to face one another.

In a repeat of their Newbridge or Nowhere backdoor game, Kildare face Mayo in a game that could form part of a Croke Park double-header with the all-Ulster clash of Donegal and Armagh.

At least two Munster teams will feature in the last eight as Munster runners-up Limerick were this morning drawn against a Cork side who will be buoyant having overcome Louth in their first round qualifier on Saturday.

DERBY: Cork's Damien Gore in action against Louth on Saturday. The Rebels will face Munster rivals Limerick in the final round of qualifiers.
DERBY: Cork's Damien Gore in action against Louth on Saturday. The Rebels will face Munster rivals Limerick in the final round of qualifiers.

For the second week in succession, Armagh must beat a fellow provincial and Division 1 side in Donegal. Kildare-Mayo is also an all top-flight clash and Lilywhites manager Glenn Ryan was in Castlebar on Saturday to take in Mayo’s victory over Monaghan.

Given they were fellow Division 2 teams earlier this year, Clare will be optimistic of surprising Roscommon. Banner County manager Colm Collins said they have nothing to fear facing a team they drew with in the league in Dr Hyde Park earlier this year.

In the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Westmeath face Offaly and Sligo were drawn against Cavan. The two matches are scheduled as the only senior championship games on Sunday week and are due to be staged in Croke Park.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will meet at lunchtime to decide the dates, times and venues for the qualifiers. They will also confirm this weekend’s dates and times for the Antrim v Cork and Kerry v Wexford All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals set to take place in Belfast’s Corrigan Park and Tralee’s Austin Stack Park respectively. 

The Antrim-Cork winners face Galway and Kerry-Wexford victors take on Clare in Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2, June 11/12, neutral venues:  Roscommon v Clare, Limerick v Cork, Kildare v Mayo, Donegal v Armagh.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Croke Park, June 19:  Westmeath v Offaly, Sligo v Cavan.

More in this section

Leitrim v Sligo - Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Sligo progress on penalties
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Limerick find an extra gear to see off Clare in Munster final thriller
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Watch: Gearóid Hegarty scores stunning goal in Munster final
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh to take on Naomh Conaill in Comórtas final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices