John Kiely: 'This feels phenomenal because the challenge we had to overcome was immense'

As he went to exit the media scrum underneath the Kinnane Stand, one reporter remarked to John Kiely that the two sides might meet again in the coming weeks.

“I’ve no doubt in the world,” the Limerick manager, quick as a flash, shot back.

Sitting alongside the strong feeling that Limerick and Clare will indeed step out for a third dance before the championship is wrapped up is the undeniable sense that Brian Lohan’s Clare - between this Munster final and last month’s draw in Ennis - are asking more questions of the standard-bearers than any side has done in recent campaigns.

Kiely obviously feels similarly because when asked where this extra-time classic ranks in terms of battles won during his six-year reign, he placed yesterday's victory in the top four.

“Two of them involved Clare,” he added.

“That was seriously tough going out there. I’ve been involved in a good few [Munster finals], and that one takes beating.

“They are two honest sides who really go at each other in every sense of the word. It was a very honest performance from both sides and the game could have gone anyway.

“I just think our experience shone through in the finish and we were able to find those vital scores when it mattered.”

By experience, he means their catalogue of closely fought All-Ireland semi-final and final wins, going right the way back to the other extra-time championship victory he presided over in 2018.

“We made reference to it after normal time that we had been here before with Cork in 2018. Having that is great to look back on as a reference point going out again. We started well in extra-time, really, really well. We could have put the game to bed a bit earlier, but listen, this Clare team, you are going to earn every single crumb you have with them.”

Keeping with that latter point, a most pleasing aspect of this fourth consecutive provincial triumph was his players’ persistence.

The Treaty took a very long time to hit stride, but during those periods where Clare held the upper hand, the champions never allowed the Banner lead stretch beyond three. Indeed, an “absolutely vital score” in keeping Limerick in touch, said Kiely, was Gearoid Hegarty’s superbly taken 27th-minute goal.

“[The win] feels phenomenal because the challenge we had to overcome was immense. There were times when things weren't stringing together and we were struggling; we were struggling with restarts, we were struggling with general play. We just had to keep going. It was one of those days where you just had to keep grinding it out.

“There were phases then where we got a bit of control; in the last 15 of the first half, the start of extra-time, as well. Even in the second half of normal time, we had a lot of the play, we just didn't convert enough of our chances into scores. We just had too many wides. We created enough scoring chances to win it in normal time.

“But listen, when you leave the door open with a one-point deficit and Tony Kelly has a sideline 21 yards out on the left-hand side, you are opening the door. There was a chink of light and he struck it through the chink of light and that is a measure of the man he is.

“All hats off to my crew, I am so proud of them. We had a really tough spring. As you can see, we really, really wanted to win this game today. It meant a huge, huge amount to us. And whether there is four weeks or 54 weeks between now and the semi-final, we are damn glad to have won our match today and be in a semi-final. Damn glad.”

Given his “massive” eight-point contribution from play, there was of course special mention for Seamus Flanagan, the full-forward shrugging off his up-to-now interrupted championship campaign because of a broken thumb.

“He would have been disappointed with his performance in Ennis the last day. Struggled to get on ball and just to get to the pitch of it. But all credit to him today, he worked really, really hard, as did everybody out there.”