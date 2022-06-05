Sligo progress on penalties

Tailteann Cup quarter-final: Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 (Sligo win 4–3 on penalties after extra-time)

Victory on penalties for Sllgo after Nathan Rooney, Alan Reilly, Donal Conlon and Brian Egan netted and Emlyn Mulligan failed to convert the final Leitrim kick.

Late points by Jordan Reynolds and Keith Beirne for Leitrim had sent an exciting game to extra-time.

Leitrim enjoyed a dream start when Keith Byrne, who put over the game's opening point on two minutes, shortly afterwards had the ball in the Sligo net following a goalmouth scramble.

Evan Sweeney then fired over a point for the home but workmanlike Sligo workmanlike wiped out that early advantage holding Andy Moran's side scoreless for a full 25 minutes.

In this spell, Patrick O'Connor had 0-4 for Sligo, while Alan O'Reilly and Sean Carrabine chipped in with 0–2 each. Leitrim closed the gap to the minimum before the break after Jack Heslin and Riordan O'Rourke hit a point each. But an Alan Reilly point before the break put Sligo ahead by 0-9 to 1–4.

After the restart Sligo went further ahead with points from Sean Carrabine and Alan Reilly.But Leitrim got level thanks to a Keith Beirne point and well-taken goal by sub Ryan O'Rourke.

It was nip and tuck until Siigo sub Mark Walsh shot to the Leitrim net to go four clear. But Leitrim rallied again with scores from sub Dean McGovern, Ryan O'Rourke, Jordan Reynolds and Keith Beirne.

At the start of extra-time Leitrim had a Shane Moran goal disallowed for a square ball.

Patrick O'Connor put Sligo ahead with a 73rd minute point but Mark Plunkett levelled five minutes later.

In the second period, the sides shared four points making way for the dreaded shootout. And Sligo prevailed.

Scorers for Sligo: A Reilly (0-6); S. Carrabine (free and mark), P O'Connor (free and mark) (0-5 each); M Walsh (1-0); N Rooney, D Cummins, P Laffey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne (1-6); Ryan O'Rourke (1-2); E Sweeney (0-2); Riordan O'Rourke, J Heslin, D McGovern, J Reynolds, M Plunkett & M Mulligan (0-1 each)

SLIGO: A Devaney; N Mullan, E Lyons, P McNamara; L Towey, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne; P Laffey, S Carrabine; K Cawley, P O'Connor, M Gordon; A Reilly, P Hughes, P Spillane.

Subs: D. Conlan for Hughes (56); M Walsh for Towey (58); C Marren for Spillane (62); N Rooney for Carrabine (67); B Egan for O'Connor (67); D Phillips for Gordon (73).

LEITRIM: B Flynn; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; J Heslin, D Bruen, J Rooney; P Dolan, D Wrynn; C McGloin, K Beirne, S Moran; D Flynn, E Sweeney; R O'Rourke.

Subs: J Reynolds for McGloin (33);Ryan O'Rourke for Riordan O Rourke Roney (42); M Plunkett for Heslin (51); D Rooney for Sweeney (58); D McGovern for Flynn (65); S Quinn for J Rooney (75); D Flynn for Bruen (79); T Prior for Moran (79).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).