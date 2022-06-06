Superlatives don't do justice to the greatness of Tony Kelly

Tony Kelly’s quality has never been in doubt - the Clare captain has been a key man for his county since breaking through to the senior side almost ten years ago.

His display yesterday was on a par with some of his great days in the Banner jersey, befitting one of the great Munster finals. That’s why we kept an eye on him.

Kelly was named at centre-forward but started the game in on the edge of the square on Mike Casey. He opened the scoring for Clare with a pointed free on three minutes, but then started his travels.

Coming outfield, he spent some time in Declan Hannon’s company before going back in on Sean Finn in the full-forward line. On 11 minutes Kelly was coming deep to spread the ball wide but Limerick broke upfield from that delivery and Tom Morrissey scored a point.

It was noticeable that Will O’Donoghue could be seen pointing at Kelly, drifting around the middle, and telling Hannon to pick him up, but Kelly’s movement was so good that he eluded the two of them, breaking on to a Clare puck-out and pointing from play on 13 minutes.

A minute later Kelly hit a free wide but within a minute of that miss he had dispossessed Gearoid Hegarty on the right wing and hit another point from play.

Kelly then drifted deeper and deeper, with O’Donoghue picking him up, but he managed another long range point from play on 17 minutes.

His next significant involvement came six minutes later when he reacted fastest to a mishit Limerick free and pointed - then he went back in on Finn.

After the Limerick goal on 26 minutes Kelly hit a free wide, but he converted his next free on 32 minutes. There was still time for him to hit a wide from play, having dispossessed Declan Hannon, and he also managed the long-distance free that levelled the game just before the break.

Kelly started the second half at full-forward again but soon drifted outfield, moving into Diarmaid Byrnes’ orbit. His first real involvement saw him win the ball on 44 minutes but get ushered out over the sideline by Limerick defenders, though referee John Keenan gave a clash ball.

Three minutes later he intercepted a pass and pointed to level the game, and three minutes after that again he pointed another free.

Interestingly, from the 52nd to the 60th minute Kelly had three frees but only scored one, with Peter Duggan moving to take the placed balls late on - successfully - for Clare. On 63 minutes Kelly was turned over in a passage of play which led to a Limerick free but six minutes later he almost got through on goal, only for Diarmaid Byrnes to flick the ball away at the last second.

There was still time for Kelly to affect the game significantly with that sideline cut three minutes into injury time - his point from that effort brought the game to extra time.

In the first period of extra time Limerick took control but Kelly kept going - on 77 minutes he managed Clare’s first point of that period from play, though two minutes later he was turned over back in his own left-corner-back zone for a Limerick sideline cut.

In the second period of extra time he again got a point from play but at this stage Kelly looked to be favouring an ankle, and didn’t finish out extra time - when Clare launched their last desperate effort for an equalising goal he was on the sideline, helmet in hand.

Kelly’s return over the 90 minutes was 0-13, with five frees and one sideline. His contribution went far beyond the scoreboard in the sense that it was clear Limerick were always conscious of where he was - witness O’Donoghue warning Hannon in the first half about Kelly’s whereabouts. The All-Ireland champions didn’t do what many teams have done with Kelly, assigning a specific man-marker for the day, and their eventual victory suggests they made the right call.

From a Clare perspective could Kelly have done much more? Hardly. Spending time in Sean Finn’s company is rarely productive for a forward, but logic suggests that if Finn was minding Kelly he wasn’t marking another of the Clare attackers, thus giving them a marginally better chance to score.

Going forward, if Clare can get a similar return from Kelly they’ll be happy. Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell weren't as prominent as in previous outings, which manager Brian Lohan will be keen to remedy; if he can get them to take some of the scoring load from Kelly in the next game or two Clare will take some stopping.