Third consecutive Leinster SHC title for Kilkenny as Galway come up short

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny is tackled by Jack Grealish, left, Cathal Mannion and Fintan Burke of Galway, right, during the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park 

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 20:40
John Fogarty, Croke Park

Leinster SHC final   

Kilkenny 0-22 

Galway 0-17 

TJ Reid’s expert marksmanship from frees was pivotal to Kilkenny claiming a third consecutive Leinster SHC title in this disappointing final in Croke Park this evening.

Claiming the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for the 18th time as manager, Brian Cody’s side scored just three points from play in the second-half, two of them in additional time, but an off-colour Galway simply didn’t do enough to replicate their round win in Pearse Stadium last month.

Kilkenny’s resistance shone through in the second half while Galway’s indiscipline showed its ugly head and Reid needed no invitation to punish them. His second-half free-taking was flawless and he posted 11 points in total.

Galway captain Daithí Burke chose to play against the wind in the opening half and on the surface would have been reasonably happy to trail by just two points at the turnaround, 0-11 to 0-9.

However, they failed to convert four first-half goal openings, the first coming in the seventh minute when Eoin Murphy easily kept out Joseph Cooney’s kicked effort. The Kilkenny goalkeeper had more to do to keep out Brian Concannon’s shot a minute later after a driving Conor Cooney run.

Kilkenny led by four points in the 12th minute, Adrian Mullen and Paddy Deegan hitting great sniper shots from the left wing on the wind. Conor Cooney's placed balls were keeping Galway on the Cats’ heels, though, while Conor Whelan was showing some flashes of class.

Eoin Cody had a goal opportunity snuffed out in the 19th minute while a TJ Reid effort from a long-range free was deemed wide in the 26th minute despite HawkEye being called on and it being relayed the score detection data was not available.

A Reid free pushed Kilkenny four ahead again in the 32nd minute but the remaining scores of the game came from Galway, Conor Cooney from play and a 65 after Murphy denied Whelan on his inside post from an acute angle.

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-11, 10 frees, 1 65); A. Mullen (0-4); P. Deegan (0-2); R. Leahy, B. Ryan, M. Keoghan, P. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: C. Cooney (0-7, 3 frees, 2 65s, 1 sideline); C. Whelan (0-4); C. Fahy (0-2); J. Cooney, F. Burke, P. Mannion (free) (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor; M. Butler; M. Carey, R. Reid, P. Deegan; C. Fogarty, C. Kenny; A. Mullen, B. Ryan, R. Leahy; T.J. Reid, M. Keoghan, E. Cody.

Subs for Kilkenny: W. Walsh for B. Ryan (temp 28-30); C. Delaney for M. Butler (temp 29-35+1); C. Browne for C. Kenny (h-t); W. Walsh for R. Leahy (45); P. Walsh for B. Ryan (54); J. Donnelly for M. Keoghan (60).

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; D. Morrissey, Daithí Burke (c), J. Grealish; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, F. Burke; T. Monaghan, J. Coen; C. Fahy, C. Cooney, J. Cooney; C. Mannion; C. Whelan, B. Concannon.

Subs for Galway: J. Flynn for T. Monaghan (44); R. Glennon for C. Fahy (54); David Burke for J. Coen (61); G. Lee for B. Concannon (70+1).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).

