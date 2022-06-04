Fairytale of New York undone in O'Connor Park

Offaly started with the strong wind blowing at their backs and they were soon into their stride against an opponent that hadn’t played together since their Connacht Championship defeat to Sligo back in mid-April.
Adrian Varley of New York in action against Declan Hogan of Offaly during the Tailteann Cup quarter-final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 15:42
Brendan O'Brien, O’Connor Park

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Offaly 3-17 

New York 0-11 

John Maughan’s Offaly are through to the semi-finals of the inaugural Tailteann Cup – a game to be played in Croke Park and on live TV in a fortnight - after a routine win against New York in Tullamore.

The Leinster side started with the strong wind blowing at their backs and they were soon into their stride against an opponent that hadn’t played together since their Connacht Championship defeat to Sligo back in mid-April.

Jack Bryant started brightly, Anton Sullivan was gunning down channels from all angles and Niall McNamee was tipping over a succession of frees as the New York defence struggled to find a footing in the game.

The first goal came 13 minutes in, while they were still settling in, a brilliant Rory Egan diagonal ball being fisted in to the net by Keith O’Neill. The second came in first-half injury-time with Sullivan burying the finish after a feed from Bryant.

The visitors had at least managed to hit something of a purple patch in the meantime with full-forward Jack Reilly doing most of the damage as they hit four points to Offaly’s two inside one ten-minute stretch.

The gap was eleven at the break and, for the most part, it kept climbing. Not least when Cathal Flynn added a third goal after another piece of selfless playmaking by Bryant who could have had two for himself at that stage.

There were 17 minutes still to play at that point but this was well settled by then.

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee (0-6, 0-5 frees); K O’Neill and C Flynn (both 1-1); A Sullivan (1-0): R McNamee and J Bryant (both 0-2); N Darby (0-2, 0-1 free); P Dunican (0-1 free); J Moloney and J McEvoy (0-1).

Scorers for New York: J Reilly (0-4, 0-1 free); A Varley (0-4, 0-1 free); C Aherne (0-2); S Reilly (0-1 ‘45’).

OFFALY: P Dunican; L Pearson, D Hogan, N Darby; R Egan, J Moloney, C Donohoe; C McNamee, J Hayes; B Carroll, R McNamee, A Sullivan; J Bryant, N McNamee, K O’Neill. 

Subs: C Flynn for Carroll (40); D Dempsey for Egan (41); M Tynan for C McNamee (44); D Egan for R McNamee (60); J McEvoy for Brosnan (62).

NEW YORK: M Cunningham; C Keane, J Boyle, A Campbell; S Brosnan, P Boyle, D O’Sullivan; G McCullagh, J Glynn; P Fox, S Reilly, T Mathers; A Varley, J Reilly, M Brosnan. 

Subs: J Davis for Campbell (28); A Stones for Fox and C Aherne for McCullagh (both HT); C Mather for Reilly (61); D Corridan for Reilly (62).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).

ENDS

