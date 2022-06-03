Four changes to Kilkenny team for Leinster final clash with Galway

Brian Cody has ripped up the script and significantly tweaked his Kilkenny team for the Leinster SHC final.
The Cats made it through to tomorrow's showpiece against Galway despite losing to Wexford last month and Cody has made four changes to his lineup.
Huw Lawlor returns at full-back in place of Conor Delaney while the ultra experienced Conor Fogarty will partner Adrian Mullen in midfield.
Alan Murphy had lined out next to Mullen against Wexford while there are starts too in attack for Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy at the expense of Walter Walsh and Tom Phelan.
There is still no starting spot for Padraig Walsh who is included among the subs along with Cillian Buckley.
E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; B Ryan, TJ Reid, R Leahy; C Kenny, M Keoghan, E Cody.