Three changes to Limerick side for Munster final clash with Clare

Limerick have strengthened their team considerably for Sunday's Munster SHC final with Aaron Gillane returning in one of three team changes.
Attacker Gillane was a notable absentee due to hamstring trouble when Limerick drew with Clare in mid-May. He returns to the lineup in place of Conor Boylan for the Thurles rematch.
Darragh O'Donovan also resumes his midfield partnership with William O'Donoghue, Robbie Hanley dropping to the bench, while rising star Cathal O'Neill is named at centre-forward in place of David Reidy. There is still no place for the injured Cian Lynch.
N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, K Hayes.
B Hennessy, C Barry, C Boylan, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, R English, R Hanley, G Mulcahy, O O'Reilly, D Reidy.