Three changes to Limerick side for Munster final clash with Clare

John Kiely has made three changes to his side for the Munster hurling final against Clare in Semple Stadium this Sunday
15 May 2022; Limerick manager John Kiely arrives for the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 21:20
Paul Keane

Limerick have strengthened their team considerably for Sunday's Munster SHC final with Aaron Gillane returning in one of three team changes.

Attacker Gillane was a notable absentee due to hamstring trouble when Limerick drew with Clare in mid-May. He returns to the lineup in place of Conor Boylan for the Thurles rematch.

Darragh O'Donovan also resumes his midfield partnership with William O'Donoghue, Robbie Hanley dropping to the bench, while rising star Cathal O'Neill is named at centre-forward in place of David Reidy. There is still no place for the injured Cian Lynch.

Limerick (SHC v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, K Hayes.

Subs: B Hennessy, C Barry, C Boylan, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, R English, R Hanley, G Mulcahy, O O'Reilly, D Reidy.

