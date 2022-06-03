Mayo make seven changes for crucial Monaghan clash

James Horan has made seven changes to his side from their Connacht quarter-final defeat to Galway for tomorrow's make or break qualifier against Monaghan
Mayo manager James Horan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 16:55
TJ Galvin

Mayo have made seven changes to their side from their Connacht quarter-final defeat to Galway for tomorrow's make or break qualifier against Monaghan.

Manager James Horan has been able to call upon first choice goalkeeper Rob Hennelly who returns from injury and replaces Rory Byrne in goals.

Enda Hession and Paddy Durcan return in the defence in place of Padraig O'Hora and Michael Plunkett. Oisin Mullin has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him off against Galway.

There are four changes in attack with Bryan Walsh replacing Kevin McLoughlin. Aiden Orme comes into the team at centre-forward instead of Ryan O'Donoghue. 

Diarmuid O'Connor starts in place of Conor Loftus in a new look half-forward line. Jack Carney gets the nod ahead of Jason Doherty at full-forward.

The game on Saturday has a 4:00pm throw-in time in Castlebar and is live on Sky Sports.

Mayo: Rob Hennelly; Lee Keegan, Oisín Mullin, Enda Hession; Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen ©, Eoghan McLaughlin; Aidan O’Shea, Matthew Ruane; Bryan Walsh, Aiden Orme, Diarmuid O'Connor; James Carr, Jack Carney, Cillian O'Connor.

