Ladies Footballer of the Year will join fellow 2021 All-Star Erika O'Shea of Cork in Melbourne and has been tipped to be a big success
Australian opportunity was too good to turn down, says Meath star Wall

Making moves: Vikki Wall of Meath will join North Melbourne once the Royals' All-Ireland campaign wraps up. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 18:16
Paul Keane

Reigning ladies Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall has spoken for the first time about her AFLW switch, admitting it's an opportunity she couldn't turn down.

The Meath powerhouse will join North Melbourne when the All-Ireland title holders exit this year's Championship.

Wall, who reportedly knocked back an offer from Hawthorn, said she chatted with 'a few different clubs' before accepting the Kangaroos deal.

She will join fellow 2021 All-Star Erika O'Shea of Cork in Melbourne and has been tipped to be a big success with her raw power and searing pace.

"Things have been going well in Meath and it's an exciting time but it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Wall on LMFM's The Late Lunch programme.

"I'm looking forward to it. My focus for the next while is well and truly Meath football so I'm still here and I am for the time being. It's kind of a situation of being very excited but still being very focused on Meath football for the next while."

Wall was last in Australia in 2019 for a four-day AFLW combine and has since been named intermediate and senior ladies Footballer of the Year, on the back of All-Ireland wins at those grades.

"I would have been chatting to a few different clubs and stuff like that at various different times," she said. "It's getting to know the clubs and seeing what's right for you. Anyone that I've had an interaction with has been absolutely lovely and I'm sure no matter where people go, no matter what club, they'll be well looked after.

"Yeah, it was just multiple different conversations and Zooms and stuff like that over different periods of time."

Wall was part of the Meath side that lost to Dublin narrowly in last Saturday's Leinster final at Croke Park. The defeat means Eamonn Murray's side will compete in Group 2 of the All-Ireland championship and will begin their defence of the Brendan Martin Cup against Monaghan on June 11.

Meath supporters will hope that it isn't Wall's last championship campaign with the Royals.

"I'm committed for the first (AFLW) season as such and then I'll kind of take it from there," she said.

The 24-year-old is looking forward to the fresh challenge, describing it as exciting to 'learn an entirely new skill and game' and is happy to be doing so alongside Cork's O'Shea.

"I would have met Erika a few times," said Wall. "She's absolutely lovely. It's exciting knowing that we'll be going to the same club and we'll be going through the same things. She'll be there a few weeks before me so she'll have settled in a bit more by the time I'm there."

Latest

