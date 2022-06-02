Leinster final attendance lowest in 31 years

Last Saturday’s Dublin-Kildare game recorded the worst attendance for a Leinster senior football final in a normal season in 31 years.

Issued by the provincial council, the 33,328 figure, which was also augmented by the Leinster senior ladies football final between Dublin and Meath as the curtain-raiser, was not announced during the game.

It is the poorest crowd to watch the Leinster SFC decider since the 1991 Meath-Laois game, which drew 28,157 in a summer where Seán Boylan’s side had played seven matches, four against Dublin, to reach the final.

Last August, a restricted 18,000 attendance was permitted in Croke Park to watch the Dublin-Kildare final, while the 2020 Dublin-Meath game was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

This year is only the second time since 1991 that a regular Leinster SFC final has attracted less than 40,000 people. In 2016, the meeting of Dublin and Westmeath was watched by a 38,885 crowd. The 2004 Leinster final between Laois and Westmeath was witnessed by 56,000 people but it dropped to 38,300 for the replay.

Meanwhile, approximately 25,000 tickets have been sold so far for Saturday evening’s Leinster SHC final between Galway and Kilkenny. The 7pm throw-in has been criticised by Galway chairman Paul Bellew, who last week said it was a turn-off for families.

“From a supporters’ point of view, it’s a disappointing time. From a team perspective, it makes no difference. They’re happy to play at whatever time but in terms of supporters and Galway supporters especially with the demands from a dual perspective it is difficult.

“The day we play our Leinster final will be our 27th inter-county game in 22 weekends between football and hurling. I think the crowd will be impacted from Galway for a 7 o’clock throw-in. Families and kids are the ones who are impacted the most.” Elsewhere, the GAA’s management committee are shortly due to discuss claims that attempts were made to canvass Central Hearings Committee (CHC) members ahead of Clare’s attempt to overturn Ian Galvin’s red card against Cork last month.

Galvin’s one-match ban was upheld but only after a new CHC panel was formed by chairman Brian Rennick when members of the original committee revealed they had been approached by an individual supporting Galvin’s cause.

The matter was referred to Coiste Bainisti who have the authority to hand down a heavy punishment if the attempts to contact the CHC, never mind influence them, are proven to be true. It is believed – and Clare have insisted – that neither the county board executive nor the senior hurling management were involved.

The GAA’s management committee could hand down anything from an eight-week ban to an individual or debarment or expulsion if they believe Rule 7.3 (w) of the GAA’s Official Guide pertaining to contact hearing members has been breached.