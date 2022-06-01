Munster MFC final: The Ones to Watch

Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

Though Duagh’s Cormac Dillon did the bulk of the scoring, the key architect of Kerry’s 1-6 to 0-5 mauling of Cork last month was their corner forward from Tralee. Lane’s talents, both creative and finishing, have been well advertised during Mercy Mounthawk’s successful Munster Colleges Frewen Cup campaign this spring. A talented basketball to boot, he plays off either foot, has gorgeous balance and was the creative hand in many of Kerry’s scores - including the first-half goal which he presented on a plate for Dillon. Lane finished with 0-4 and Cork will need to keep him to that again – but limit his assists – if they are to regain the provincial title. Easier said than done. If Cork opt for a plus one, expect the additional defender to cheat on Lane's side.

Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

The Nemo forward has an eye-catching range of passes, and can play at No 11 or, as he showed in the semi-final defeat of Tipperary, as part of an inside pairing. He was very limited in his effectiveness at centre-forward against Kerry but prospered in Semple Stadium and it would be no surprise if he again plays as a tandem with Olan O’Donovan, the energetic, direct full-forward. Hayes goaled against Tipp but that delightful left foot of his can kick points and be as creative as it wants. Kerry recognise they must put the clampers on Hayes if they are to deny the Cork forwards a sight of the goalposts.

Cormac Dillon (Duagh, Kerry)

The afore-mentioned helped himself to 1-9 in the May 12 encounter at Austin Stack Park and Cork would be remiss not to have special plans in place for the repeat Kerry minor. Dillon is already showing the maturity of a second year at the grade in his decision-making and movement, alternating between centre and full-forward in the last game and, in truth, leading Cork a merry dance. He was corner forward in 2021 when Kerry came up short in Páirc Ui Chaoimh against tonight’s opposition and will be keen to avoid any repetition. He also landed seven points from frees on May 12 so any Rebel indiscretions will likely be punished.

Ed Myers (Naomh Abán, Cork)

A 40th-minute replacement in Tralee, Cork were a beaten docket at that stage. Hence there was no indication of what a prominent role the Ballyvourney lad would have next time out against Tipperary. Bolters like Myers are a godsend for management looking for a spark. He provided that and much more in a rounded display in Thurles which yielded 1-5 – all from play. He dropped deep, linked the play and wasted only one scoring opportunity. It also helps to release Brian Hayes inside, so Cork will be looking for Myers to back his performance up against what is superior opposition.