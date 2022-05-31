James Horan: 'We’re happy with where we are'

Mayo manager James Horan says last year’s All-Ireland finalists are ‘happy with where we are’ ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier against Monaghan in Castlebar.

Horan admits that it’s ‘a tough draw’ for the Westerners, but believes that a six-week break since losing to Galway will have helped his team to reset and to heal some injuries.

“They’re a good team, we know them, we’ve played them over the years, they’re very experienced, a robust team, so we know what we’re facing,” said Horan.

“We’re happy to be in the draw and have a game to look forward to.

“We’re happy with where we are. It brings an additional focus when you know who and where [you’re playing].

“It will be six weeks to the Monaghan game since the Galway game, so it’s a long break,” he added.

“It can be good in some ways and it can be challenging in other ways.

“We took some time off after the Galway game, just let guys have a think about it when the emotions and everything are subsided. Obviously we had an idea of when we would be playing again so it gave us the time to do that.

“We’ve had a good few knocks and bangs as every team has, we seem to have a high percentage of them,” he said.

“But thankfully a lot of those are back in play, we had a lot of guys back last night, so we’re shaping up well.”

Horan has a 100% record as Mayo manager in All-Ireland Qualifiers, winning all three games during the 2019 campaign against Down, Armagh and Galway.

However, his squad has been hit hard by injuries this season with Tommy Conroy (cruciate), Brendan Harrison (cruciate), Jordan Flynn (foot) and Michael Plunkett (ankle) all currently sidelined.

A number of other regulars, like Rob Hennelly, Oisin Mullin and Ryan O’Donoghue, are also understood to be facing a race against time to be ready to face Monaghan.

All Star defender Paddy Durcan is expected to return after missing the defeat to Galway.

When asked specifically about two-time Young Footballer of the Year Mullin and All Star forward Ryan O’Donoghue last week, he said: “Oisin trained with us last night, so Oisin is fine. . Ryan is in the ‘knock and bangs’ [category], he’s not fully back on the field yet.” The 51 year-old from Ballintubber was also asked about the significance of Saturday’s match being played at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, and how important it would be to replicate a ‘raucous atmosphere;’ similar to the 2019 ‘Super 8s’ win there over Donegal.

“Yeah, we’ve talked a bit about that obviously,” said Horan.

“Walking into MacHale Park that day we knew we were ready. The prep had been good, the focus had been good, so that’s what we’re working on.

“The Mayo crowd will be there in big numbers, of course they’re important,” he continued. “What’s more important for us is that we do the work away from the crowd so that we have ourselves right, so that on game-day we can play to our best.”