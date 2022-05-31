Ulster title isn't journey's end for Brendan Rogers

THE politics of the man-of-the-match award is an interesting study.

Usually, it goes to a team’s highest scorer, or a midfielder who produced something extraordinary in the skies.

For it to go to a full-back is a rare thing indeed. But then, nobody had his hands on the ball more and grabbing three points from play shone an unmistakable light on Brendan Rogers’ talents that could not be ignored.

Probably the best dual player in the game today, Rogers assesses where Derry have come from, to being champions of Ulster right now.

“Everything’s been building and building and building. We’ve had that bit of confidence in ourselves that we were doing things the right way and going about it in the right manner,” he states.

“No sport is perfect, you do get your losses and we were very disappointed by last year, but we thought we had a lot to learn even with a decent performance.

“We knew if we could build on that we’d have a decent chance of winning at least a couple of Championship games, especially against one of the bigger teams. That’s what we did.

“It’s very difficult to get over these games, it’s not handy. Maybe the Tyrone game put an illusion on it. It’s just so enjoyable playing at the minute, the players, the camaraderie, there’s no issues going to training or getting yourself in the best possible physical shape. It’s been class.”

That’s a continual theme around Derry this season. That they are enjoying a team ethic like nothing this group have experienced before. So naturally, we are intrigued at the inner workings and wondering, how is that bond achieved?

“It’s a very hard thing to say. We’re probably more together, maybe that’s where the split season comes into play,” explains the 28-year-old.

“To say it is one thing, but I do feel we definitely spend a lot more time together. That’s getting comfortable with the good and bad, how to help players when things aren’t so good, that probably helps to build that team bond.

“There’s no special formula for winning, every team’s different. Maybe all Derry needed to be for a while was together.”

Is it that simple?

“Yeah, but quality of training has changed too, the demand of the standard that you need has been improved,” says Rogers.

“That’s a big thing. We were training hard in Derry but it wasn’t maybe as consistent as it could have been, and we’re trying to do that now on a more consistent basis at a high level to improve ourselves and push on.

“We’re not the perfect article. Are we just gonna rest on this performance? No we are not. We know we’ve things to work on.

“Every game’s different and brings different challenges, and there’s always things to work on, but spending time together is probably the biggest factor.”

Sunday brought the biggest crowd to watch a Derry game since 1993. Only a couple of seasons ago when Derry found themselves in Division Four, they were playing games in front of around 200 spectators some days.

The hype machine has been in full swing for the previous fortnight, but Rogers insists it hasn’t been something the players have actively avoided, but rather watched with a detached curiosity.

“It’s been enjoyable, and refreshing. I think there were something like 200-odd at our Down game at the start of the year. I know it was winter and all those things, but it’s built from there.

“People have been getting a vibe and it’s built with every game, even down in Roscommon and Clare, the crowds were getting bigger and bigger. You sort of grow with it as well, don’t you?”

As the game entered the final stages, Rogers went man for man with Michael Murphy, and pushed higher up the pitch. Once Murphy began suffering with cramp, Rogers knew he could get away from him and did so to score the second last point, and then create the final score for Conor Glass.

Success has come thick and fast to Rogers with his club, Slaughtneil. So how does this compare?

“They’re all special in their own way. When you’re winning with people you grew up with it’s very special but how we’ve bonded as a team with Derry the last number of years, it’s special in its own way too and very enjoyable.

“The wider impact it has as a county is so much different from the club, which is very unique to your local area. The crowd here today in Clones was unbelievable and you don’t get that at club games obviously. It’s class.” Quarter-final?

“It’s not gonna be handy, we know any team getting to that stage will be in form. We’ll look forward to it, it’s back to training the day after tomorrow.