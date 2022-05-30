Bryan Sheehan: We were never asked not to tattoo an opponent 

To tattoo or not to tattoo, that is the question put to Bryan Sheehan.

For context, Billy Lee praised Kerry’s ‘respect’ in refusing to bury his Limerick team under an avalanche of goals in Saturday’s Munster final win. Instead, the winners racked up 28 points to go with just one goal in a 23-point hammering.

“What I would say about Kerry, they’re always respectful of the opposition,” Lee said. “They could have kicked another couple of goals today and they took the points. I’ve always known that about Kerry. They don’t tattoo a team when they have them beat, they’re respectful and that's not unnoticed.”

So, former Kerry attacker Sheehan was asked by Paul Rouse on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast: Had he been through on goal in the second half against Limerick, would he have fisted over?

“No,” was the short answer.

“It’s never been said to me inside in a dressing room, throw the ball over the bar. Maybe the players take that upon themselves at a stage of a game when they know the game is over.

“But I don’t buy into this. In the first half the game wasn’t over, especially early on when Kerry had goal chances and didn’t take them.

“Where I’m coming from, score your four or five goals and then start putting the ball over the bar. Especially for Kerry who are kind of struggling for goals a small bit.

“For some reason chances never cropped up against Cork, but on Saturday there were a lot of opportunities for Kerry. They probably should have had five goals. And my fear is if they come into an All-Ireland quarter-final against one of the big teams, they haven’t been banging the back of the net and that killer instinct is not there.

"Then fellas start to force it, start questioning themselves. I would like to have seen them put in at least two or three more goals. The killer instinct doesn’t come with the flick of a switch in an All-Ireland semi-final."

Oisín McConville would also have spilt some tattooing ink: “You got to think about your stats," he joked. "I think it’s more respectful if you have a team on the end of a line and you finish them off. I think that’s more respectful than tapping it over the bar. I think that's a bit patronising."

It's another sign of how moribund the Munster Football Championship has become that it's a discussion point how Kerry choose to embroider their hidings.

Sheehan added: "To be honest, and I don’t mean to be disrespectful to any of the other county players that are out there, but you could probably put the pick of Munster against Kerry and I don’t think they’d beat them for the next while.

"It's not looking good. There’s no incentive being made by the Munster Council council to help football in Munster. The hurling championship (is great) and they are happy enough with that. But the football is done.

"Over the last four or five years the gap has just got wider and wider."