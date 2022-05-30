Jack O'Connor questions reward for winning provincial championships

The reward for winning a provincial football championship has again been questioned by Kerry manager Jack O’Connor.

In the build-up to Saturday’s Munster final, O’Connor had expressed concern about the four-week gap between it and the All-Ireland quarter-finals at the end of June.

Having seen his team dispose of Limerick with the minimum of fuss to claim a fifth senior provincial title under his charge, he doubled down on that worry.

Kerry and the other three provincial winners will face teams who will have a preferable two-week break after their second round qualifiers and O’Connor remarked: “I’m not too concerned about the game today but I am relatively concerned about having four weeks off. I’ve gone on record as saying that we’ve played eight games in 10 weeks in the League and we’re playing three games in 12 weeks in the Championship and sure that can’t be right. That system had to be fixed.”

Kerry faced Roscommon in a challenge game the weekend before last and may look for another if possible to break up the wait for their quarter-final.

“It can become a bit routine if you're coming into Fitzgerald Stadium every night training, that's what you're trying to avoid, the thing becoming routine. We played Roscommon in a challenge last Saturday and it was a good game for us. We learned a few things. It's always a help to break it up.

“I'd consider it yeah but like you're running out of teams now at this stage. Thinking about it, how many teams are going to be available? So we'll have a look at it, we'll see.”

At least the wait will allow David Clifford plenty of time to recover from a leg injury but O’Connor expects the forward to return to Kerry training next week after having to sat out Saturday afternoon’s Munster SFC final.

“He picked up an injury against Cork. We weren't being clever or anything but we thought it was going to come right but it just took a bit longer to come around than we thought,” said O’Connor.

“The medical advice was not to play him in this game. He’s got back doing a bit away from the full training. I’d say he’d be doing a fair bit of training next week.”

As they look to right themselves for a second round qualifier the weekend after next, Limerick boss Billy Lee said his men must lose their anxiety against stronger teams.

“A qualifier game to look forward to whereas in other years the season was over after one game We will see what comes out of the draw. We know we can’t be fearing these teams if we want to make progress because that is the level we are at. So you just get up on the horse and start riding and get on with it.”

He continued: “I am not in the business of saying we played in a Munster final. It does nothing for me. It is all about finding improvement in our performances and ability to play football and it will help the lads understand what is required. We will go back to the drawing board.”