Kerry SFL: Dingle and Stacks close to within a point of Spa

The County League champions of the last two full seasons, Dingle in 2021 and Austin Stacks who won it after a penalty shootout in 2019 have moved to within a point of leaders Spa on 12 points, with Stacks having a game in hand on both Spa and Dingle.
Dingle hosted leaders Spa and laid the foundations of their 2-18 to 2-10 victory with two first half goals from Barry O’Sullivan in the fifteenth minute and George Durant two minutes later which saw Dingle move 2-4 to 1-3 ahead.
Evan Cronin had opened the scoring for Spa and Jack O’Connor will be pleased to hear that Dan O’Donoghue scored a Spa goal in eighth minute that had them in front. O'Donoghue played the full game after being out injured for Kerry since early March.
Dingle kicked on in the second half after Evan Cronin had given Spa hope with a late first half goal meaning they only trailed by four at half-time (2-10 to 2-6). The Geaney clan along with Mathew Flaherty and Barry O’Sullivan tacked on eight second half points to secure the points.
Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes, who were both missing key players, were involved in a right scrap at Lewis Road. Stacks, thanks to two goals from young Sean Quilter, took the points on a 2-10 to 1-11 scoreline. Quilter and Mikey Casey exchanged first half goals with Brian Looney and Daithí Casey rolling back the years for Crokes but Quilter, who ended up scoring 2-6, saw Stacks over the line despite a late Crokes rally.