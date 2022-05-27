Kerry SFL: Dingle and Stacks close to within a point of Spa

The County League champions of the last two full seasons, Dingle in 2021 and Austin Stacks who won it after a penalty shootout in 2019 have moved to within a point of leaders Spa on 12 points, with Stacks having a game in hand on both Spa and Dingle.

Dingle hosted leaders Spa and laid the foundations of their 2-18 to 2-10 victory with two first half goals from Barry O’Sullivan in the fifteenth minute and George Durant two minutes later which saw Dingle move 2-4 to 1-3 ahead.